Little Texas Road sidewalk project to begin in 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Community members expressed gratification for the planned construction of a sidewalk on Little Texas Road at a public meeting Tuesday night.
The project which is set to begin in 2023 and will take anywhere from 12 to 18 months to finish includes approximately one and a half miles of sidewalk and pedestrian improvements along the east side of Little Texas Road and Ruth Avenue from Dale Earnhardt Boulevard to Lane Street.
The project also includes improvements to the intersection of Ruth Avenue and Little Texas Road as well as improvements along Ruth Avenue.
Community member Sophia Wilkerson said she wanted to show her appreciation for the project on behalf of the Little Texas Road Community Watch Association. She conveyed their excitement for starting the project in 2023 and that it will help improve the quality of life for all of the residents in the area.
The improvements are designed to assist people to more easily walk or bike to the surrounding neighborhoods, businesses and school in this area and will even give families a safer option to cross the street to get to Forest Park Elementary School at S. Little Texas and Forest Park Drive.
It should be noted there will be no dedicated bike lane, but there will be room for bikes.
People in the community took the time to ask questions at the public meeting last night both in person at City Hall and on a Zoom Meeting call which was offered due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the area.
The pandemic also affected this project which was originally slated to start earlier, but due to funding issues with the North Carolina Department of Transportation it was pushed back to 2023. The Kannapolis City Council has been pushing for this project to get done for a while and the community members also expressed gratitude for their willingness to nudge the state toward getting it done as early as possible.
While there will be extensive work done on this stretch of road there is no plan to divert traffic. There will be individual lane closures which will turn the street into a one-lane road at times, but there is no plan for any needed detours due to construction.
The public took time to comment at the meeting Tuesday night, but anyone wishing to make further statements has until Feb. 9 to do so via email. Thoughts can be sent to Beth Hassenfritz, Assistant Director of Engineering for the City of Kannapolis at ehassenfritz@kannapolisnc.gov.