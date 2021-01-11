Little Texas Sidewalk Public Meeting Set for Jan. 26

KANNAPOLIS – The City of Kannapolis and North Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting regarding the construction of a sidewalk on Little Texas Road. The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26. The meeting will be held both in person and virtually at the same time on the same date. The meeting will include a presentation and question and comment period.

The meeting will be held in person at the Laureate Center, Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis. COVID mandates will be in place including social distancing and wearing of masks.

If you would like to attend the meeting virtually, please use this link – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84082740217

The Little Texas Sidewalk Project includes approximately one and a half miles of sidewalk and pedestrian improvements along the east side of Little Texas Road and Ruth Avenue from Dale Earnhardt Boulevard to Lane Street. The project also includes improvements to the intersection of Ruth Avenue and Little Texas Road and roadway improvements along Ruth Avenue.

These improvements are designed to assist people to more easily walk or bike to the surrounding neighborhoods, businesses and the schools in this area. Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2022.

If you would like to view project maps and details from the meeting visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/cityprojects. If you are unable to attend the meeting in person or via zoom you are welcome to submit questions and/or comments to Beth Hassenfritz, Assistant Director of Engineering for the City of Kannapolis at ehassenfritz@kannapolisnc.gov. Comments and questions are due by February 9, 2021.