Live music returns to Kannapolis with big name performers

Uncle Kracker, the Plain White T's, Jo Dee Messina – Kannapolis is coming out of a yearlong COVID hibernation hungry for a good crowd again.

Last week City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation announced the lineup for its Summer Concert Series. The performers include big names, plus regional favorites that are sure to please its audiences.

Like most live music venues, the city cancelled last summer's series to help prevent large gatherings from spreading the COVID virus. With capacity limits and mask requirements now relaxed, the anticipation for the popular series began to grow among residents in recent weeks.

"People have come to really look forward to when we put the schedule out," said Gary Mills, Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Kannapolis. "The concerts are very successful."

The summer concert series began in 2004 with a modest crowd. Today, the audiences can swell from 5,000 to 10,000 people, depending on the popularity of the performers. To help keep people safe, the city's parks and recreation staff announced it will follow current best practices regarding COVID safety. The CDC recommends those not fully vaccinated wear masks and practice social distancing.