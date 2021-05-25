Live music returns to Kannapolis with big name performers

Uncle Kracker, the Plain White T's, Jo Dee Messina – Kannapolis is coming out of a yearlong COVID hibernation hungry for a good crowd again.
Last week City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation announced the lineup for its Summer Concert Series. The performers include big names, plus regional favorites that are sure to please its audiences.
Like most live music venues, the city cancelled last summer's series to help prevent large gatherings from spreading the COVID virus. With capacity limits and mask requirements now relaxed, the anticipation for the popular series began to grow among residents in recent weeks.
"People have come to really look forward to when we put the schedule out," said Gary Mills, Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Kannapolis. "The concerts are very successful."
The summer concert series began in 2004 with a modest crowd. Today, the audiences can swell from 5,000 to 10,000 people, depending on the popularity of the performers. To help keep people safe, the city's parks and recreation staff announced it will follow current best practices regarding COVID safety. The CDC recommends those not fully vaccinated wear masks and practice social distancing.
The Cabarrus Arts Council has been a longtime supporter of the concert series and continued its support this year by awarding a Grassroots Grant to the Kannapolis Parks and Recreation for the series. Funds for Grassroots Grants come from the North Carolina Arts Council.
Laura Evens, Recreation Special Events Coordinator for the City of Kannapolis, said the $5,000 grant makes all of the difference. "Without the support of the Cabarrus Arts Council, either the caliber of talent wouldn't quite be there or the number of events."
To download the full schedule, visit https://bit.ly/3hPt9gV.
THIS WEEK
Open Mic Night – Lil’ Robert’s Place, Wednesday, May 26, 7-10 p.m. - Think you have some talent that you’d like to share with our patrons? Well bring it on! They’d love to hear you! Lil’ Robert’s Place, 23 Union Street S, downtown Concord; lilrobertsplace.com.
Live Music - The Trailblazers, Friday, May 28, 7-9:30 p.m. – Live music is BACK here at CBC! Join us for a socially distanced performance by The Trailblazers; Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. www.cabarrusbrewing.com
Live Music - Woah!, Saturday, May 29, 7-9:30 p.m. – Live music is BACK here at CBC! Join us for a socially distanced performance by Woah!; Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. www.cabarrusbrewing.com
Friday Night Fever – We’re So Creative, Friday, May 28, 5 - 11 p.m.; Enjoy Fellowship and Fun while working on your sewing projects. At this time, we have suspended a combined meal together for Covid safety precautions. You are welcome to bring your own dinner with you.$15; 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. www.weresewcreative.com/friday-night-fever-may-28-2021-5-00-pm-11-00-pm.html
UPCOMING
Cabarrus 4-H Cloverbuddies Summer Club – Tuesday - Thursday, June 8-10, 9 a.m. - noon; an in-person event, just for Cloverbuds Cloverbuddies Club. Share your love of animals with others. A great mix of science, animals and art, all especially for our 5-8 year-old friends. Ages: 5-8. Cost: $30. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Rockin’ the Burg’s The Embers, featuring The Charlotte Symphony – Saturday, June 12, 7-10 p.m.; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol-free park. Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. Pre-registration is REQUIRED for all concerts. Visit www.harrisburgnc.org//419/Rockin-the-Burg for tickets.
Cabarrus 4-H Digital Artisan Spin Club – Mondays, June 28 - July 19, 9-10 a.m.; Explore digital creations to design your own custom logos, stickers, T-shirts and other apparel using Cricut. Canva and other programs. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. Some meetings will be virtual, while others will be in-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Jewelry Day Camp – Tuesday & Wednesday, June 28 & 29, 1-4 p.m.; Learn different methods for making pieces in a variety of media. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25.In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Photography Day Camp – Tuesday - Thursday, June 29 - July 1, 10 a.m. - noon; Tips and tricks with daily challenges. Meets virtually. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. Meets virtually; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Tuesday, July 27, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Fun with Fashion Day Camp. Reinvent your wardrobe by refashioning, redesigning, and sharing with others. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Gogh With It Spin Club – Thursdays, July 15 - August 12, 1-3 p.m.; Art History Club. Explore famous painters and their painting styles through interpretation and try to recreate some of the classics. Age 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Wednesday - Friday, July 28-30, 9 a.m. - noon; Improv, puppets and monologues. Come and learn the basics. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25.In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Creative Crew Day Camp – Tuesday - Friday, August 17-20, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Creative Crew: Explore a different craft medium each day. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Virtual Art Show by PALEFACE: Monday, June 21, 8:05 p.m.; Join Paleface for a Virtual Art Show. http://bit.ly/2OYTNr9
ONGOING:
Virtual Exhibition: Fresh Works – Now – Saturday, June 5, 2021; an exhibition of early career artists and Artisans. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries/exhibitions
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
SUMMER ART CAMPS starting June 14. New camps each week of the summer. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts will be included. All materials will be included. Camps are from Monday-Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. each day for one week. call 704-786-8570 to register.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
