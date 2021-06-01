Live shows and art exhibitions return to the Cabarrus Arts Council

It’s truly music to our ears to be able to announce the return of live shows this fall. Our Performing Arts Director, Bunny Nash, is working on a lineup that will include some of your all-time favorites and, what we think will be some of your new favorites, too. Stay close for details. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org
In The Galleries, our Visual Arts Director, Rebecca Collins, is curating our first exhibition that visitors will be able to see in-person. Discover Local opens Thursday, June 10 and features local artists from Cabarrus and Mecklenburg Counties. Admission is free. The Galleries hours: Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. We hope we see you soon.
CORRECTION: The column on Wednesday, May 26, about the Kannapolis Summer Concert Series gave the wrong amount the series was allocated by the Cabarrus Arts Council for its Grassroots Grant. The correct amount is $10,000.
THIS WEEK
Open Mic Night – Lil’ Robert’s Place, Wednesday, June 2, 7-10 p.m. - Think you have some talent that you’d like to share with our patrons? Well bring it on! They’d love to hear you! Lil’ Robert’s Place, 23 Union Street S, downtown Concord; lilrobertsplace.com.
Murder and Mayhem Book Club – Wednesday, June 2, 6-6:45 p.m.; Ages 18 & up - Join the Facebook Live discussion of this month's book club selection No Bad Deed by Heather Chavez.(1) Cabarrus County Library | Facebook.
Tails, Tales and Paper Trails – Friday, June 4, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; All ages – Come celebrate the launch of our Summer Reading Challenge with a day of passive crafts, coloring, and a scavenger hunt. Drop in. Concord Public Library Concord Room. 27 Union Street, Concord.
THIS WEEK
Kids Writing Shop – Monday, June 7, 2 p.m.; Ages 7-12 – Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts, and games! Register to receive a link to the workshop, held on Microsoft Teams. Register: Library System - Kids' Writing Workshop (Virtual) (activecalendar.com)
Open Mic Night – Lil’ Robert’s Place, Wednesday, June 9, 7-10 p.m. - Think you have some talent that you’d like to share with our patrons? Well bring it on! They’d love to hear you! Lil’ Robert’s Place, 23 Union Street S, downtown Concord; lilrobertsplace.com.
Cabarrus 4-H Cloverbuddies Summer Club – Tuesday - Thursday, June 8-10, 9 a.m. - noon; an in-person event, just for Cloverbuds Cloverbuddies Club. Share your love of animals with others. A great mix of science, animals and art, all especially for our 5-8 year-old friends. Ages: 5-8. Cost: $30. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Exhibition in The Galleries - Discover Local – Thursday June 10 - Saturday, September 11; Discover Local is a group invitational celebrating local artists from Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties; Artists: Malia Bryngelson, Nancy Hilliard Joyce, Anne Marie Propst, Nathaniel Rogers, Elisa Sanchez, Brittani Taylor and Wabwila Mugala; Come visit this exhibition in-person in The Galleries. Admission is free. Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Rockin’ the Burg’s The Embers, featuring The Charlotte Symphony – Saturday, June 12, 7-10 p.m.; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol-free park. Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. Pre-registration is REQUIRED for all concerts. Visit www.harrisburgnc.org//419/Rockin-the-Burg for tickets.
UPCOMING
Cabarrus 4-H Digital Artisan Spin Club – Mondays, June 28 - July 19, 9-10 a.m.; Explore digital creations to design your own custom logos, stickers, T-shirts and other apparel using Cricut. Canva and other programs. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. Some meetings will be virtual, while others will be in-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Jewelry Day Camp – Tuesday & Wednesday, June 28 & 29, 1-4 p.m.; Learn different methods for making pieces in a variety of media. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25.In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Photography Day Camp – Tuesday - Thursday, June 29 - July 1, 10 a.m. - noon; Tips and tricks with daily challenges. Meets virtually. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. Meets virtually; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Tuesday, July 27, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Fun with Fashion Day Camp. Reinvent your wardrobe by refashioning, redesigning, and sharing with others. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Gogh With It Spin Club – Thursdays, July 15 - August 12, 1-3 p.m.; Art History Club. Explore famous painters and their painting styles through interpretation and try to recreate some of the classics. Age 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Wednesday - Friday, July 28-30, 9 a.m. - noon; Improv, puppets and monologues. Come and learn the basics. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25.In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Creative Crew Day Camp – Tuesday - Friday, August 17-20, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Creative Crew: Explore a different craft medium each day. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Virtual Art Show by PALEFACE: Monday, June 21, 8:05 p.m.; Join Paleface for a Virtual Art Show. http://bit.ly/2OYTNr9
ONGOING:
Virtual Exhibition: Fresh Works – Now – Saturday, June 5, 2021; an exhibition of early career artists and Artisans. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries/exhibitions
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
SUMMER ART CAMPS starting June 14. New camps each week of the summer. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts will be included. All materials will be included. Camps are from Monday-Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. each day for one week. call 704-786-8570 to register.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.