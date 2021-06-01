Live shows and art exhibitions return to the Cabarrus Arts Council

It’s truly music to our ears to be able to announce the return of live shows this fall. Our Performing Arts Director, Bunny Nash, is working on a lineup that will include some of your all-time favorites and, what we think will be some of your new favorites, too. Stay close for details. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org

In The Galleries, our Visual Arts Director, Rebecca Collins, is curating our first exhibition that visitors will be able to see in-person. Discover Local opens Thursday, June 10 and features local artists from Cabarrus and Mecklenburg Counties. Admission is free. The Galleries hours: Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. We hope we see you soon.

CORRECTION: The column on Wednesday, May 26, about the Kannapolis Summer Concert Series gave the wrong amount the series was allocated by the Cabarrus Arts Council for its Grassroots Grant. The correct amount is $10,000.

THIS WEEK

Open Mic Night – Lil’ Robert’s Place, Wednesday, June 2, 7-10 p.m. - Think you have some talent that you’d like to share with our patrons? Well bring it on! They’d love to hear you! Lil’ Robert’s Place, 23 Union Street S, downtown Concord; lilrobertsplace.com.