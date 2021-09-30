Local animal supporter dies in house fire, leaves hole in 'rescue world'

It doesn't seem real, and yet here we are. Please know that our rescue is going to take the time to grieve and regather. We may be slow to responding to messages and are halting any intake.

While Poler had been active in the animal community for years, she was also a nurse in the Atrium Health system for over 20 years. Fellow nurse Trish Baise released a statement through the healthcare system describing Poler as the "calm in the storm".

"We are extremely saddened by the death of our longtime teammate and friend, Judy Poler," the statement read. "Judy worked at Atrium Health Cabarrus for over 22 years. She was an amazing nurse with the skills and adaptability to work in multiple areas across the hospital. Judy was the "calm in the storm" who could take on any challenge while remaining positive and supportive of both her patients and teammates. Judy's legacy includes not only the number of patients impacted by the incredible care she provided over the course of her extraordinary career but the exponentially larger number of patients who have been and will be cared for by nurses Judy mentored, trained and influenced."

How to help

Abott's Frozen Custard in Edison Square is helping to collect donations for the pet society as its members grieve the loss of their president and friend. 10070 Edison Square Dr Ste E-100 Concord, NC 28027