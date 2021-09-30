Local animal supporter dies in house fire, leaves hole in 'rescue world'

CONCORD — The Cabarrus Pets Society lost its beloved president, Judy Poler, due to a house that occurred Tuesday morning. Friends stated that Poler fought during the fire to get her foster animals out of the home.
Nancy Payne, a member of the pets society stated in an email Tuesday that Poler dedicated her life to helping others.
"Cabarrus Pets Society suffered an enormous loss today. Our President, Judy Poler lost her life after a house fire destroyed her home in the early morning hours. She fought to get all her personal pets and the fosters out of the home."
The email continued: "She was an angel sent from God, and she was always helping others. The rescue world will not be the same without her."
The fire broke out at the Poler home on Forestcliff Court in Concord early morning Tuesday.
Concord fire fighters arrived at the home around 4:20 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames.
Poler's husband was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and taken to a local hospital. It was announced on the Cabarrus Pets Society Facebook Page Wednesday that he was safe and out of the hospital.
The Cabarrus Pet society is foster-home based and runs completely off of volunteers. When Poler went to retrieve her animals from the fire, that included her foster animals. According to the society's Facebook Page, only one animal needed veterinary attention but had been released after treatment. The society also updated Wednesday that Poler's animals were being cared for.
After the fire, a post went up on the Cabarrus Pets Society's Facebook page made in part by Poker's husband updating the community on the fire and Poler's condition. At the time, she was at the hospital but not doing well. Several hours later, it was announced on the page that Poler had passed away due to complications from the fire.
The message read in part: "We are all so very sad. You are so loved and already so missed. Please consider donating to the Go Fund me posted previously. We want to help Judy's grieving family. It doesn't seem real, and yet here we are. Please know that our rescue is going to take the time to grieve and regather. We may be slow to responding to messages and are halting any intake. Thank you"
Comments swarmed in from those in the community and those who knew Poler.
One commenter wrote: "Judy led us to such life changing blessings. She was a pinnacle of humanity, and we are collectively at a loss for her absence."
Another stated: "This is beyond sad. No matter what kind of day Judy was having, she was always a ray of sunshine. She will be missed by so many."
How to help
Boxes are set up at Abbots to collect Fresh Step cat litter, dog food, kitten food and cat food.
A GoFundMe was also set up by family friends to help the Polers. Donations can be made here.
Abott's Frozen Custard
10070 Edison Square Dr Ste E-100 Concord