Local artist brings Concord history to Charlotte

Cornelius said she wants to stay in Concord and keep creating things that make people see things in a new way.

"I just want to try and make things that are completely original, that make people stop because of how unconventional it is," she said. "I love making experiences so that when people walk into a room it is so extra-ordinary that it stops them. I am going to stay around Concord and do as much as I can here."

One goal behind Cornelius' sculptures popping up around town was to bring attention to and the need for more public art.

She and her business partner Doyle Bussey recently created Fulltime Funkytown, a nonprofit to help bring art to Concord.

The long-term goal for the nonprofit is to create community events that really promote bringing all people together through art, she explained.

She and her partner want to ensure that every voice is included in Concord's art and she said that can be a fulltime job.