Local artist brings Concord history to Charlotte

A piece of Concord's history has made it's permanent home in Charlotte through art
Local artist Katlyn “Kat" Cornelius's — of TuxedoKat Imaginarium — newest sculpture, Blue Strain, was installed at Southern Strain Brewing's new Charlotte location.
Almost a year ago, Cornelius completed her first rogue sculpture install, as she likes to call it, with The BookMark on Union Street. After staying up at a historic house for weeks, The BookMark was later brought to Southern Strain's Concord location.
Now The BookMark will have a sister sculpture in Charlotte.
"It is a piece of history that came from Concord that now is right in the heart and center of trendy town," Cornelius joked.
The new piece is titled Blue Strain, a play off of the blue historic mill glass that was used to create it and The BookMark.
While the sculptures are similar, Cornelius said she made several improvements to Blue Strain. For one, it's lighter.
Instead of using glass LED lights to create the DNA strand effect in the heart of the sculpture, she opted for faux plastic LED, which are more durable, lighter and give a cleaner light.
Also to be precise, there are actually two Blue Strain sculptures. Cornelius opted to put a layer of acrylic between the lights and glass to soften the DNA strand's glow. But that process took a bit of experimentation during construction.
When first constructing the sculpture, Cornelius opted for white acrylic, but that was less than successful.
"You couldn't see the DNA strand and that's the whole brand and thing," she joked. "So me and my husband looked at each other and said, 'We got to re-do it.'"
A mad dash for more blue mill glass, a whole sculpture construction, and a slathering of clear acrylic later and the official Blue Strain sculpture was finished.
While the sculpture with white acrylic will not be used at the Charlotte brewery, Cornelius said she may submit it to a sculpture show.
Cornelius said having her own sculpture on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood is a bit surreal.
"The BookMark was really the baby of all of these ideas," she said. "Being an artist living in Plaza Midwood seven years ago, I was wondering, how do I make a mark on this town, just feeling kind of hopeless. And seven years later coming up with this process that's a one-of-a-kind thing. It's so cool."
Cornelius said she wants to stay in Concord and keep creating things that make people see things in a new way.
"I just want to try and make things that are completely original, that make people stop because of how unconventional it is," she said. "I love making experiences so that when people walk into a room it is so extra-ordinary that it stops them. I am going to stay around Concord and do as much as I can here."
One goal behind Cornelius' sculptures popping up around town was to bring attention to and the need for more public art.
She and her business partner Doyle Bussey recently created Fulltime Funkytown, a nonprofit to help bring art to Concord.
The long-term goal for the nonprofit is to create community events that really promote bringing all people together through art, she explained.
She and her partner want to ensure that every voice is included in Concord's art and she said that can be a fulltime job.
"That's why we called it fulltime Funkytown, because both of us are putting our fulltime energy on this project. And it's about just trying to utilize this growth that is happening in Concord to have our, as residents, have our artistic voices heard," she said. "Just because we feel like going through the government is a little bit difficult and they get to choose the art. We don't know if we're the type of art they want to have around. So we just feel more empowered by doing it ourselves."
The nonprofit proposed an expression art park to the City of Concord last year. Cornelius said it would be a place where people from all artistic skill levels could go and create murals on portable boards. Since Concord has several historic buildings, finding walls for murals is nearly impossible. Mobile boards would offer a better opting and give people the opportunity to spread out. The only hang up would be finding space for the expression park. The city and Fulltime Funkytown are still looking into it.
Cornelius said they are also interested in a sculpture walk through the city where local artists can be showcased, But again space where sculptures can be housed for longer periods is one of the major logistical questions.
For now, Cornelius said, she and Bussey are trying to get the community to come together.
"We really want to involve people who may not have the resources, to bring those people into this artistic community gathering and just build Concord. Concord means harmony so we are trying to build all different types of people through interactive art that is free for anyone and everyone."