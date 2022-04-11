 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local artist joins Concord public art master plan team

Francene V. Greene

Francene V. Greene is a psychiatric-mental health nurse and also a mixed-media artist with a studio at ClearWater Arts Center & Studios called Cre8tive Sanctum.

 City of Concord

CONCORD – Local artist and Concord resident, Francene V. Greene, is joining the consultant team working with the City of Concord to develop a Public Art Master Plan. Greene will serve as the Artist Facilitator and support community participation and collaboration during the master planning process.

Greene brings nearly 20 years of experience working with diverse communities to the project through her career in nursing and community health. She is a psychiatric-mental health nurse and also a mixed-media artist with a studio at ClearWater Arts Center & Studios called Cre8tive Sanctum.

In her role as Artist Facilitator, Greene will work with the city’s public art consultants, Todd Bressi and Amina Cooper, and play a key role in bringing awareness to the public art planning activities and opportunities for community input. Efforts are currently underway to hold informational events in partnership with diverse community organizations in Concord. Greene will lead arts and cultural activities during these events that will be free and open to the public.

The public is encouraged to share their ideas for public art in Concord through an online survey. The survey is available at publicinput.com/ConcordArtPlan and is open through May 13.

More information about the Public Art Master Plan is available on the city’s website at concordnc.gov/publicart.

