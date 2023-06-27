If you missed a visit to The Galleries during Saturday's Art Walk there is still time to check out local artists' work in the LIM NAL exhibit (the space between).

LIM NAL runs through July 22. The show includes photography, painting, and a variety of art forms. You might recognize one of your neighbor's name on one of the pieces.

This Week! (June 26 – July 2)

Crafters Corner – Monday, June 26, 4-5 p.m. Gather with other crafters to work on a craft in a comfortable atmosphere. All ages; no registration; free; 8556 Cook St., Mt. Pleasant Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/crafters-corner-mtp-3/

All Together Now Guided Paint by Number — Monday, June 26, 6-7 p.m. Anyone can paint a masterpiece if you take it step by step! We’ll create a work of art featuring cute, stylized dogs. No experience required; limited spaces available adults; no registration; free; 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/all-together-now-guided-paint-by-number-har/

Don’t Go Making My Heart — Tuesday, June 27, 6-7 p.m. Do yourself a kindness by relaxing with a craft class. Join us in making a macramé heart wall hanging. Bring along a friend for additional fun! Ages 18+; free; registration required; 850 Mountain St., Kannapolis Library; Meeting Room. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/dont-go-making-my-heart-kan/

Art Lab — Wednesday, June 28, 10-11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We’ll tour The Galleries’ current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition’s uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; ages: 6-16; instructor: Deb Reid, volunteer and educator; adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Upcoming

Liminal: Stage Performance — Thursday, July 13, 7-9 p.m. Creative expression takes many forms. To explore this, LIM|NAL will not only celebrate our local 2D and 3D creatives but also those on the performance front. You’ll be introduced to our local musicians, spoken word and rap artists, interpretive dancers, and more! Free, All Ages, Registration Required;65 Union St. S., The Davis Theatre, Cabarrus Arts Council. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/liminal-performance-tickets-649079433057

Beginning Pastels with Malia — Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-5 p.m. If you want to try a new medium, join us for Beginning Pastels. Discover the wonderful possibilities of painting with this versatile and forgiving medium. If you like drawing, this class will show you how to combine drawing with the painterly application of the beautiful color found in pastels. Malia’s award-winning work has been included in state and national exhibitions. One of her paintings received a first-place award in the animal category of Pastel Magazine’s Pastel 100 Competition. Adult class; registration required; some supplies needed; Cost $50 (CAG Members) $55 (Non-CAG Members); 223 Crowell Drive, ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes—workshops.html

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation—North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis.

Open Art Day — Every Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord), enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).