MPHS 55th Class Reunion

The Mount Pleasant High School Class of 1968 is finalizing plans for the 55th class reunion.

‘Tiger Nation Coming Together’ will be celebrating on Saturday, June 10, at Cold Spring Methodist Church in Krimminger Hall. All classmates are urged to attend this milestone event.

Members who have not already made their reservations are encouraged to do so directly with Christine Cruse Barrier at 704-786-0552 or 704-796-4095.

Basics of home canning class

Basics of Home Canning will be offered on Wednesday evening, May 31 from 5:15-9:15 p.m. at NC Cooperative Extension Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. West, Concord, NC 28027.

This hands-on workshop will include canning safely, equipment needed, and the use of both a water bath canner and a pressure canner. All produce and equipment will be provided and the class will preserve green beans and grape jelly.

This is a perfect class for beginners, but any adult is welcome. Cost is $18 per person and pre-registration with payment is necessary. You may register online at go.ncsu.edu/registercabarrus, or at the Cabarrus Center weekdays. If paying by cash, please bring the correct amount. Call the Cabarrus Extension Office at 704-920-3310 for additional information.

SNHU announces President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH – Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Students listed are:

Charlotte – Esther Rutledge, Alban Gray, Collin Lanier, Devante Crenshaw, Darian Oates, Krystle Thomas.

Concord – Kimberly Machiels, Cheryl Poole, Helena Cook, Haley Wichman, Clyde Smith, Timothy Jones.

Harrisburg – Lanah Stanford, William Chandler.

Kannapolis – Riley Oremus.

Midland – Alan Chumsawang, Blake Moore.

Mooresville – Torrey Rodgers, William McLaughlin.

Mount Pleasant – Megan Singleton.

Salisbury – Norlan Fungaling, Ryan Gingery, Jamie Javis, Michael Leitch.