Local businesses worry over state income tax on forgiven PPP loans

CABARRUS COUNTY — Small businesses in Cabarrus County that took out a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan last year are just now pulling the paperwork together for loan forgiveness. But these struggling businesses may still be hit hard financially by the same loans that kept them afloat in the pandemic.

Lisa Perry, co-owner of Perry Productions, has a staff of four employees. When the pandemic hit in March of last year, Perry Productions had just acquired insurance for its employees.

As the pandemic began to take a toll on the number of clients the company had, Perry and her husband wondered how they would keep the business going.

"Laying off employees would have truly hindered our business as we immediately needed to look for new and different revenue sources and needed employees to help us do that," Perry said in a phone call. "The PPP program was perfect because it was requiring us to use that money for payroll, but it allowed our business to move forward so we could ensure job security for our employees beyond six months or a year."

The loan helped Perry pay her employees and keep providing insurance even though the company lost 67 percent of its revenue due to the pandemic.