Local businesses worry over state income tax on forgiven PPP loans

CABARRUS COUNTY — Small businesses in Cabarrus County that took out a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan last year are just now pulling the paperwork together for loan forgiveness. But these struggling businesses may still be hit hard financially by the same loans that kept them afloat in the pandemic.
Lisa Perry, co-owner of Perry Productions, has a staff of four employees. When the pandemic hit in March of last year, Perry Productions had just acquired insurance for its employees.
As the pandemic began to take a toll on the number of clients the company had, Perry and her husband wondered how they would keep the business going.
"Laying off employees would have truly hindered our business as we immediately needed to look for new and different revenue sources and needed employees to help us do that," Perry said in a phone call. "The PPP program was perfect because it was requiring us to use that money for payroll, but it allowed our business to move forward so we could ensure job security for our employees beyond six months or a year."
The loan helped Perry pay her employees and keep providing insurance even though the company lost 67 percent of its revenue due to the pandemic.
"Our employees have told us that there has never been a year where having insurance was more important. There were months that we did not have enough work to keep our entire staff busy, so furloughing employees was definitely a consideration," Perry explained adding that multiple factors led to the loss in revenue. "So, for us, it was like a perfect storm of increased expenses and reduced revenue, as we saw some of our clients cut back or eliminate their marketing budgets. Fortunately, because of the PPP funds, we were able to keep our entire team of employees together through the end of the year, and believe me, at the time, getting from March to December seemed like an eternity."
The PPP loans were first funded in the CARES Act passed in March 2020. The December Covid relief package included $284 billion for PPP loans and allowed businesses to apply for a second draw on the loan. Perry said she and her husband have already applied for the second draw.
But while businesses across the country are starting to apply for more loans, some businesses are approaching tax season. Usually, a forgiven loan qualifies as taxable income, but Congress exempted forgiven PPP loans from federal income tax.
But North Carolina is one of about 20 states that will have state income tax on forgiven PPP loans.
There are two drafted bills in the State Senate that will exempt forgiven PPP loans from state income tax. These bills are: S104 Align PPP Tax Treatment to Federal Treatment and S112 Temp Align PPP Tax Treatment to Federal Treatment.
Other states have passed recent legislation to amend this issue. Lawmakers in West Virginia, signed into a law Monday, Feb. 24, updating the state’s conformity date to remove forgiven PPP loans from taxable income.
Barbi Jones, executive director of The Chamber in Cabarrus County, knows that the businesses who applied for PPP loans were those that had to shut their doors or reduce their capacity due to the pandemic. Those restrictions effected their income, and they would most likely need a second PPP loan. That is why she is advocating for the state to exempt the loans from income tax.
"It is important now that the expenses paid with the PPP dollars are going to be deductible. That is huge because those companies that needed that money at the time to keep their doors open and paid those expenses, need that deduction," Jones said.
But businesses are just now required to start gathering documentation for loan forgiveness. And several businesses haven't heard back on whether their loans are forgiven.
Tim Vaughn, general manager of Hilbish Ford, said the dealership is still waiting on its forgiveness status.
The dealership showroom floor was forced to stay closed for a lengthy period at the beginning of the pandemic. After weeks of income close to zero, Vaughn said the dealership had to dip into savings to pay its employees.
"As a business you plan for lean times, but you never plan for being in business and then suddenly to not be open," he said.
The dealership applied for the PPP loan as soon as it opened April 2020, but it took about six to eight weeks to get the funds. But even with the loan, Vaughn said their was still questions.
"It weighed heavily on our minds every day about what we would do and then we worried about having to pay the money back," he explained.
But if the loan is forgiven, Vaughn said the state income tax would still be substantial.
That is why The Chamber is alerting local businesses to the drafted legislation in the State Senate, and encouraging them to reach out to their state legislators.
"We wanted to make sure they heard from our businesses," Jones said, "how important this forgiveness would be to be able to deduct those expenses."