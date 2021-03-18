 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local charity plans drive-thru baby shower for mothers
View Comments
top story

Local charity plans drive-thru baby shower for mothers

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Mint to Be

Mint to Be, a local charity that provides expectant mothers with essential care items, is planning a drive-thru event this Saturday. 

 Mint to Be

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
CONCORD  A local charity is helping meet the needs of expectant mothers this Saturday. 
 
Mint to Be, founded by Sharee Allen, is offering an in-person event to celebrate some expectant mothers in the community on Saturday, March 20, at 12 p.m. with a drive-thru Baby Shower.
 
"We know there is a need in our community for mothers expecting and we want to meet the need in a safe way," Allen said.
 
 
The event had been scheduled to take place in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed. 
 
The drive-thru event will take place in the parking lot of of Mint to Be's partner VIDA Wellness Center.
 
"My heart is so full to be able to give back to women in need that are expecting soon," Allen said. 
 
If anyone in the community is expecting soon and needs a few more essential items email mintobe20@gmail.com to RSVP for an event. Allen said it is important for mothers to RSVP so that their items are ready for them when they drive-thru.
 
The address for the event is: 

185 Church Street

Concord, NC 28025​

 
View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Thailand's coronavirus-sniffing canines

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts