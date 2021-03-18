Local charity plans drive-thru baby shower for mothers

CONCORD — A local charity is helping meet the needs of expectant mothers this Saturday.

Mint to Be, founded by Sharee Allen, is offering an in-person event to celebrate some expectant mothers in the community on Saturday, March 20, at 12 p.m. with a drive-thru Baby Shower.

"We know there is a need in our community for mothers expecting and we want to meet the need in a safe way," Allen said.

The event had been scheduled to take place in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed.

The drive-thru event will take place in the parking lot of of Mint to Be's partner VIDA Wellness Center