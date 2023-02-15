CONCORD — A local children's author has her book on the shelves of the Concord branch of the Cabarrus County Library.

Jean E. Caldwell, a lifelong resident of Concord and the Shankletown-Sidestown Community, it was her high school teachers at Northwest Cabarrus High School, that truly inspired her love of writing.

She said her English teachers would often pick her essays to read in class.

"I have always loved words and writing," Caldwell said. "Words can inspire and they can tear down. Words are just so powerful, and it is so very important how we use them. Just hearing and seeing how people received what I had written it inspired me to keep it up."

"Rylon Wants to Be Like Jackie Robinson", Caldwell's second book, is available at the library in downtown Concord.

She write the book while in Africa in 2021. But she got the idea a few months before her trip, during an unexpected phone call.

Caldwell had previously published "Yusef and the President" in 2019, and her great-nephew was a fan.

One night as Caldwell was getting read for bed, her great-nephew Rylon Ellington gave her a call asking if she would write a book about him.

"His mom told me he would read it all the time, and sometimes he would sleep with it. So when he asked mee if I would write one about him, I said yes."

Her great nephew loves baseball, so she ran with the theme.

"With this book, I want children or those who read it to hold on to their dreams. We can do anything we put our hearts and minds to," she said. "We can get derailed by life, but it is never too late to do what you want to do."

That is a sentiment Caldwell lives by. An avid journaler, Caldwell has been writing for years and has written several children's books. But it wasn't until 2019 that she started to publish them.

She formed a love for children's books after writing one based on her sister, who passed away 20 years ago.

"Children are just so impressionable. They have such pure spirits," she said. "They come into this word, and we are charged with the opportunity to help shape and mold them."

Her first published children's book, "Yusef and The President", was released in 2019. But it took quite the journey to get there.

She wrote it while in Zimbabwe in 2012. She got the idea from her grandson, Yusef Jassiem, who was bullied for his name when he was younger.

Caldwell said her heart broke when she learned that. She wanted to write a book that would show children to make judgements of people on things like character, not assumptions made on single attributes.

She drew parallels to the name of President Barack Obama and ran with the idea.

"This idea of putting everyone in a box is sad," she said. "The biggest thing about 'Yusef and The President is don't judge someone until you know them. You can't judge the person off of skin color, clothing or anything else like that."

While she wrote the book in 2012, it never left her journals. She did read it aloud to her mother in 2015.

"She looked at me and she said, 'That is so beautiful. You should do something with that.' But it still took me another five years to publish it," Caldwell said. "Sometimes we are held captive by fear and procrastination. I am aware of how fear holds us captive in a place. We won't ever get unstuck until we realize it is fear that holds us there — the fear of the unknown holds us. All we really need to know is what we want to do, and then go forward and do it."

That is exactly what she did. The book was finally published in 2019.

And that spirit has also permeated the rest of her live. While she graduated in high school in 1970, she didn't graduate from college until she was 52. She graduated top of her class.

Now with her second book "Rylon Wants to Be like Jack Robinson" out, she was excited for the county library to take interest.

She wants the book to be available for all in the future.

My great great-grandchildren will be able to to check that out and they will be able to read it," she said. "For the good of the order — that is the reason I wanted a permanent record of how I feel in my spirit."

"Rylon Wants to Be like Jack Robinson" is available at the Concord branch of the Cabarrus County Library.

Caldwell is also holding two free to the public book signings.

The first will be held Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Host 111, North located at 1048 Copperfield Blvd. Unit 119 in Concord.

The second will be held Feb. 26 from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Nostalgia Hollow located at 1111 North Main Street in Kannapolis.