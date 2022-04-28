Local church gives back to Kannapolis Police Department in I Love My City project

KANNAPOLIS — Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church again gave back to the Kannapolis Police Department for the annual Cooperative Christian Ministry I Love My City Project.

The local church collected bottled water and individually wrapped snacks to distribute to the nearly 100 employees of the Kannapolis Police Department this month to show the community’s support, representatives of the church said.

Mt. Mitchell has been an active participant in I Love My City for a number of years and has also supported the local elementary schools, Samaritan’s Table, and high school Bible Teaching classes as part of their outreach programs.

Last year, the church also collected snacks and water for the department's employees.