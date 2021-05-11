 Skip to main content
Local Church gives van-full of goodies to KPD
Local Church gives van-full of goodies to KPD

  • Updated
KANNAPOLIS  Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church give snacks and goodies to over 100 Kannapolis Police Officers.

As part of the 2021 I Love My City project coordinated by Cooperative Christian Ministry in April, the church worked in April to collect bottled water and individually wrapped snacks to distribute to the Kannapolis Police department, to show community support. 

A van load of goodies was recently received by KPD Lieutenant Jason Hinson.

While volunteers were dropping off the snacks, Hinson explained that he was part of the active Boy Scout program as an adult leader at Mt. Mitchell.

Mt. Mitchell has participated in the I Love My City project for a number of years. And through those projects, the church has supported the local elementary school, Samaritan’s Table and Nazareth Child & Family Connection through its outreach program. 

