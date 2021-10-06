Local church special events

The Hoppers in concert at North Kannapolis

The Hoppers, known as "America's Favorite Family of Gospel Music," will present a concert of Southern Gospel music Sunday, Oct. 10, at North Kannapolis Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

Doors open at 5 p.m. There is no admittance charge, but an offering will be taken.

The church is located at 312 Locust St.t, Kannapolis. Call 704-933-2125 for additional information.

Calvary Baptist celebrates homecoming

Calvary Baptist Church’s Homecoming service, celebrating 82 years, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 10:45 a.m. There will be no meal. Pastor of the church is Pastor Trey Palmer. The church is located at 703 Buick Ave., Kannapolis.

Franklin Heights homecoming

Franklin Heights Baptist Church will be celebrating Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 10. Sunday School will be at 9 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 526 Wright Ave. Kannapolis.

New Gilead Church BBQ dinner

New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a BBQ Chicken Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. until sold out. Carry out only, no dine in.