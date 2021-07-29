Local director brings history and suspense to this year's Joedance Film Festival

Andrew Huggins, 31, has been creating films professionally for about eight years and he has had a film play in the Joedance Film Festival for the last seven, but this is the first time two of his films have played.
"Grave Talk" and "...And Then the Darkness" both feature Huggins' signature suspense but the two films couldn't be more different.
"Grave Talk", a short narrative film, is based on the true story of Willie Earle, an African-American man who was lynched in Greenville, in South Carolina in 1947. The film has already played at the Reedy Reels Film Festival in Greenville, South Carolina, the locations of Earle's death. Sitting at about 10 minutes, the film's story was created by John and Donna Sexton. And John brought an extra piece of history to the film with documentary footage. This was the third time that Huggins and the Sextons have collaborated on a film. John Sexton played the lead character
"It is really a creation of John and Donna Sexton, and I came in to write a script for them, found the treatment and directed a film," Huggins said. "I have never made a film quite like that one. It is very unique in the way it is presented. We had an awesome cast and crew.
"This one was so unique in that John had documentary footage interviews from the year 2000 with people that were related to Willie Earle, the man that was killed, and peopel related to the taxi driver that killed him."
Documentary footage was different to work with, Huggins said, but it enriched the story by reminding viewers that the story was based on historical events.
"I had made one other short film based on true events, but not something as substantial as this man Willie Earle being lynched in South Carolina where a lot of peopel know about it and know what happened," Huggins explained. "It wasn't that long ago that this stuff was going on."
While "Grave Talk" gave Huggins another element to utilize ion film, "...And Then the Darkness" let him stay in the thriller genre he is known for.
"...And Then the Darkness" is a story created by Jay N. Cohen and Huggins wrote the script for the film. This short film is sometimes put in the horror category, but Huggins says he sees it more as a suspense thriller. John Sexton Plays the lead in this film as well. He plays a pharmacist that experienced a serious tragedy in his life that hardened him and he is seeking avenge a loved one.
"The tone of that one was very dark," Huggins said. "'And Then the Darkness' I wrote, directed, shot and edited, so I had free-reign to tonally make it what I wanted. And Jay was cool with that."
Huggins said he tends to create tense, slow-paced, dramatic films. "...And Then the Darkness" is definitely a slow-burn sitting at about 13 minutes.
"Other peopel might tell the story in six minutes, but ours is 13 minutes and it just builds that suspense and that tension," Huggins explained.
While the crew was pretty bare bones with just three people, Huggins said the cast of the film was phenomenal.
"We were able to bring in a lot of amazing actors who would typically play lead characters in films to play small supporting rolls for us," he said. "So even in the small moments, the few other characters in the film are very memorable because of who we got to play those characters."
For Huggins, "...And Then the Darkness" is a film of personal success.
"Cinematography-wise, it is one of the films I am most proud of," he said.
Both of Huggins films will play in the Joedance Virtual Festival of 25 short films playing August 5-7
Joedance, which includes the annual film festival during the first full weekend in August and related events year-round, honors the memory of Joe Restaino by raising funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital. The Restaino family chose a film festival to honor Joe Restaino because of his love of movies.
Joedance supports research and clinical trials for pediatric sarcomas, blastomas and brain tumors. To date, Joedance has donated more than $255,000 to Atrium Health Levine Children’s in 10 years, including $50,000 in 2020.
The 2021 Joedance Virtual Film Festival selections, which consists of films from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, are as follows:
Thursday, August 5th:
7:30 p.m.: Opening Remarks
Film 1: The Casserole Brigade (12:27) (Director B. Rain Bennett, Durham, N.C.)
Film 2: Liar (9:25) (Director Brady Jacquin, Asheville, N.C.)
Film 3: The Hunt (8:10) (Director Rachael Silberman, Cary, N.C.)
Film 4.: Grave Talk (10:40) (Director Andrew Huggins, Harrisburg, N.C.)
Film 5: Strays (21:00) (Director Jerry Keys, Statesville, N.C.)
Film 6.: Time After Time (3:47) (Director Travis Karr, Charlotte, N.C.)
Friday, August 6th:
7:30 p.m.: Opening Remarks
Film 1: LIV (12:59) (Director Eden Lee, Indian Trail, N.C.)
Film 2: REAL (5:00) (Director Maria Forsythe, Austin, Texas)
Film 3: Gift (8:26) (Director Vince Eisenson, Silver Spring, Md.)
Film 4: …And Then the Darkness (13:30) (Director Andrew Huggins, Harrisburg, N.C.)
Film 5: The Session (4:39) (Directors John Mancuso, Matt Fore and Jordy Whetsell, Johnson City, Tenn.)
Film 6: The Perfect Shot (1:20) (Director Jeremy Camp, Pasadena, Calif.)
Saturday (afternoon), August 7th (Student Films):
2:00 p.m. Opening Remarks
Film 1: You Know His Name (9:58) (Director Clarke Phillips, Greensboro, N.C.)
Film 2: Tiger Blanket (7:19) (Director Caro Knight, Huntersville, N.C.)
Film 3: Jazmin (12:37) (Director Jo Hatcher, Raleigh, N.C.)
Film 4: Annie's Voice (13:35) (Director David Smith, Franklin, Tenn.)
Film 5: Ruby Days (16:00) (Director Noah Wong, Burlington, Mass.)
Film 6: Mundance (4:34) (Director Abby Davenport, Charlotte, NC)
Film 7: Origin (5:31) (Director Katherine Sisak, Denver, N.C.)
8:00 p.m.: Opening Remarks
Film 1: Peggy (12:00) (Director Justin O'Neal Miller, Thousand Oaks, Calif.)
Film 2: Writer's Block (19:58) (Director Daniel Hamby, Charlotte, N.C.)
Film 3: The Astronaut (9:58) (Director Joey Connolley, Wilmington, N.C.)
Film 4: Possessive Nature (4:00) (Director Rachael Silberman, Cary, N.C.)
Film 5: The Deal (11:47) (Director Jeremy Carr, Charlotte, N.C.)
Film 6: Fishermen (0:34) (Director Daniel Leon, Thousand Oaks, Calif.)
