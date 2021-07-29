Local director brings history and suspense to this year's Joedance Film Festival

Andrew Huggins, 31, has been creating films professionally for about eight years and he has had a film play in the Joedance Film Festival for the last seven, but this is the first time two of his films have played.

"Grave Talk" and "...And Then the Darkness" both feature Huggins' signature suspense but the two films couldn't be more different.

"Grave Talk", a short narrative film, is based on the true story of Willie Earle, an African-American man who was lynched in Greenville, in South Carolina in 1947. The film has already played at the Reedy Reels Film Festival in Greenville, South Carolina, the locations of Earle's death. Sitting at about 10 minutes, the film's story was created by John and Donna Sexton. And John brought an extra piece of history to the film with documentary footage. This was the third time that Huggins and the Sextons have collaborated on a film. John Sexton played the lead character

"It is really a creation of John and Donna Sexton, and I came in to write a script for them, found the treatment and directed a film," Huggins said. "I have never made a film quite like that one. It is very unique in the way it is presented. We had an awesome cast and crew.