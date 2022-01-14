Local elementary teacher in running for state Teacher of the Year

A W.R. Odell Elementary teacher is competing for 2022 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year.

In April 2021, Ashtyn Berry was awarded with Teacher of the Year from Cabarrus County Schools (CCS). In November, Berry was named 2022 Southwest Region Teacher of the Year. On both occasions, Berry was gifted the award in her classroom.

Berry joined CCS and started teaching at W.R. Odell Elementary School in 2017, but she first began her career in 2013. She has a Master of Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education both from Appalachian State University.

Nine teachers from across North Carolina were selected as the state’s regional Teachers of the Year.

Those nine will now compete for 2022 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year. The winner will succeed the 2021 Teacher of the Year, Eugenia Floyd, a fourth-grade teacher at Mary Scroggs Elementary in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district.

The 2022 North Carolina Regional Teachers of the Year are: