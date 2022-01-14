Local elementary teacher in running for state Teacher of the Year

A W.R. Odell Elementary teacher is competing for 2022 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year.
In April 2021, Ashtyn Berry was awarded with Teacher of the Year from Cabarrus County Schools (CCS). In November, Berry was named 2022 Southwest Region Teacher of the Year. On both occasions, Berry was gifted the award in her classroom.
Berry joined CCS and started teaching at W.R. Odell Elementary School in 2017, but she first began her career in 2013. She has a Master of Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education both from Appalachian State University.
Nine teachers from across North Carolina were selected as the state’s regional Teachers of the Year.
Those nine will now compete for 2022 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year. The winner will succeed the 2021 Teacher of the Year, Eugenia Floyd, a fourth-grade teacher at Mary Scroggs Elementary in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district.
The 2022 North Carolina Regional Teachers of the Year are:
- West: Ryan Mitchell, Mills River Elementary (Henderson County Public Schools)
- Northwest: Ashley Bandy, Newton-Conover High (Newton-Conover City Schools)
- Southwest: Ashtyn Berry, W.R. Odell Elementary (Cabarrus County Schools)
- Piedmont-Triad: Leah Carper, Northern Guilford High (Guilford County Schools)
- Sandhills: Elizabeth Santamour, East Hoke Middle (Hoke County Schools)
- North Central: Brian Link, East Chapel Hill High (Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)
- Northeast: Clinton Todd, J.H. Rose High (Pitt County Schools)
- Southeast: Abbey Nobles, New Hanover High (New Hanover County Schools)
- Charter Schools: William Keegan Storrs, Roxboro Community School
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said in a statement that the nine regional Teachers of the Year exemplify the kind of excellence in the classroom that all schools in North Carolina aspire to provide for all their students.
“These outstanding teachers are helping to set a high bar for their students as well as their colleagues,” Truitt said. “Every student in North Carolina deserves a highly qualified, excellent teacher in every classroom, and these teachers exceed that expectation. Their students, schools and communities are very fortunate to have them.”
The 2022 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year will be announced April 1 at an awards ceremony in Cary. The N.C. Department of Public Instruction has partnered with the Burroughs Wellcome Fund since 2013. The state has recognized outstanding teachers through its Teacher of the Year program since 1970.