Local Girl Scouts earn top recognition with prestigious Gold Award

CHARLOTTE – Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council announced this year’s Gold Award Girl Scouts Tuesday. The prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting and challenges girls ages 14 to17 to initiate meaningful, sustainable change locally, nationally, and even globally through their own unique ‘Take Action’ projects.

“The Gold Award is truly an achievement of a lifetime,” said Tayuanee Dewberry, CEO of Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council. “This recognition is something many young girls aspire to achieve, yet only a small percentage accomplish. We could not be prouder of this year’s Gold Award recipients who earned this honor.”

This award is only available to Girl Scouts. Click here to learn more information about this year’s winners and their projects.

Research confirms the lifetime benefits for Gold Award Girl Scouts and the positive impact the award has on their lives.



This year’s Hornets’ Nest Council Gold Award recipients are: