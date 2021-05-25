Local Girl Scouts earn top recognition with prestigious Gold Award

CHARLOTTE – Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council announced this year’s Gold Award Girl Scouts Tuesday. The prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting and challenges girls ages 14 to17 to initiate meaningful, sustainable change locally, nationally, and even globally through their own unique ‘Take Action’ projects.
“The Gold Award is truly an achievement of a lifetime,” said Tayuanee Dewberry, CEO of Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council. “This recognition is something many young girls aspire to achieve, yet only a small percentage accomplish. We could not be prouder of this year’s Gold Award recipients who earned this honor.”
Research confirms the lifetime benefits for Gold Award Girl Scouts and the positive impact the award has on their lives.
This year’s Hornets’ Nest Council Gold Award recipients are:
Shelby Adams
Smile and HOPE Club Troop 1371, Union 2
Molly Bynum
Healthy Habits, Healthy Life Troop 334,
Cab 2
Maya Cikins
Getting to the ROOT of Our Food Troop 1252, Meck 1
Samantha Cohen
Proper Pet Care and Nutrition Troop 367, York 2
Caroline Cox
Save the Mason Bees Troop 3434, Meck 19
Lauren Eckmair
LessonShare Troop 10, Meck 19
Gena Ghandour
Every Fit Club Juliette, Meck 19
Kareena Gor
Living Library Troop 2409, Meck 19
Sarah Kate Hamrick
lessing Box at Simpson-Gillespie UMC Troop 1180, Meck 1
Genevieve Harris
Reuse Don’t Put in the Refuse Troop 367, York 2
Katlyne Hoover
Kate’s Blessing Box Troop 315, Trailblazers, Cab
Ananya Hota
The Literacy Project (Fort Mill Reads) Troop 367, York 2
Hayley Hrenyo
Pollinator PhD Troop 586, Union 3
Samantha Jones
Poplin’s Learning Garden Troop 1372, Union 2
Lauren Kane
Blessing Boxes Troop 1010, Meck 19
Lauren Kaufmann
BLUE (Being Level Headed and Understanding Emotions)
Troop 1010, Meck 19
Caroline Klemp
Sensational Student’s Space: Sensory Classroom Troop 662, Meck 1
Emily Kramlick
Emily’s Gold Award: Dogs 101 Troop 662, Meck 1
Gracie Landrum
BEE Friendly to the Environment: Giving Bees a Home Troop 1010, Meck 19
Leah Lashley
Dental Care for the Unaware Troop 632, Meck 1
Carissa Lynn
Tutoring Program/Online Learning Supply Kits Troop 307, Meck 12
Abigail McDonald
All Heroes Wear Masks Troop 2753, Union 1
Amelia McMillan
Ada Jenkins Adds a Stop on the Butterfly Highway Juliette, Meck 1
Kamdyn Morton
Preemie Beanies Troop 1261, Meck 1
Sarah Motteler
NCSSM Serenity Room Art Project #FindSerenityInArt Troop 1099, Union 3
Anna Pederson
Find Your Voice Troop 1010, Meck 19
Molly Roth
We Adopted a Superhero Troop 177, Union 3
Lillian Naomi Smith
Digitizing Friendship Trays Meal Delivery Map Troop 562, Meck 19
Rebecca Studer
Justice for George Fish Troop
Troop 161, York 2