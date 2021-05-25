 Skip to main content
Local Girl Scouts earn top recognition with prestigious Gold Award
Local Girl Scouts earn top recognition with prestigious Gold Award

The Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council has announced this year’s Gold Award Girl Scouts and scholarship winners. 

Katlyne Hoover, Troop 315, Trailblazers, is one of the two Cabarrus County Girl Scout Gold Award recipients. Hoover received her award h]for her blessing box project. Molly Bynum, from Troop 334, also received the award for her Healthy Habits, Healthy Life project.

CHARLOTTE  – Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council announced this year’s Gold Award Girl Scouts Tuesday.  The prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting and challenges girls ages 14 to17 to initiate meaningful, sustainable change locally, nationally, and even globally through their own unique ‘Take Action’ projects.

“The Gold Award is truly an achievement of a lifetime,” said Tayuanee Dewberry, CEO of Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council.  “This recognition is something many young girls aspire to achieve, yet only a small percentage accomplish. We could not be prouder of this year’s Gold Award recipients who earned this honor.”

This award is only available to Girl Scouts. Click here to learn more information about this year’s winners and their projects.

Research confirms the lifetime benefits for Gold Award Girl Scouts and the positive impact the award has on their lives.

This year’s Hornets’ Nest Council Gold Award recipients  are:

Shelby Adams

Smile and HOPE Club Troop 1371, Union 2

Molly Bynum

Healthy Habits, Healthy Life Troop 334,

Cab 2

Maya Cikins

Getting to the ROOT of Our Food Troop 1252, Meck 1

Samantha Cohen

Proper Pet Care and Nutrition Troop 367, York 2

Caroline Cox

Save the Mason Bees Troop 3434, Meck 19

Lauren Eckmair

LessonShare Troop 10, Meck 19

Gena Ghandour

Every Fit Club Juliette, Meck 19

Kareena Gor

Living Library Troop 2409, Meck 19

Sarah Kate Hamrick

lessing Box at Simpson-Gillespie UMC Troop 1180, Meck 1

Genevieve Harris

Reuse Don’t Put in the Refuse Troop 367, York 2

Katlyne Hoover

Kate’s Blessing Box Troop 315, Trailblazers, Cab

Ananya Hota

The Literacy Project (Fort Mill Reads) Troop 367, York 2

Hayley Hrenyo

Pollinator PhD Troop 586, Union 3

Samantha Jones

Poplin’s Learning Garden Troop 1372, Union 2

Lauren Kane

Blessing Boxes Troop 1010, Meck 19

Lauren Kaufmann

BLUE (Being Level Headed and Understanding Emotions)

Troop 1010, Meck 19

Caroline Klemp

Sensational Student’s Space: Sensory Classroom Troop 662, Meck 1

Emily Kramlick

Emily’s Gold Award: Dogs 101 Troop 662, Meck 1

Gracie Landrum

BEE Friendly to the Environment: Giving Bees a Home Troop 1010, Meck 19

Leah Lashley

Dental Care for the Unaware Troop 632, Meck 1

Carissa Lynn

Tutoring Program/Online Learning Supply Kits Troop 307, Meck 12

Abigail McDonald

All Heroes Wear Masks Troop 2753, Union 1

Amelia McMillan

Ada Jenkins Adds a Stop on the Butterfly Highway Juliette, Meck 1

Kamdyn Morton

Preemie Beanies Troop 1261, Meck 1

Sarah Motteler

NCSSM Serenity Room Art Project #FindSerenityInArt Troop 1099, Union 3

Anna Pederson

Find Your Voice Troop 1010, Meck 19

Molly Roth

We Adopted a Superhero Troop 177, Union 3

Lillian Naomi Smith

Digitizing Friendship Trays Meal Delivery Map Troop 562, Meck 19

Rebecca Studer

Justice for George Fish Troop

Troop 161, York 2

