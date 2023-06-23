CHARLESTON, SC – The College of Charleston celebrated Spring 2023 Commencement with three ceremonies on May 12 and 13, 2023.
Paisley Lewis of Concord graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
Alexandros Katsikaris of Concord graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Sydney Shaner of Concord graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health.
Colby Litsey of Davidson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Commercial Real Estate Finance.
The College of Charleston is a public liberal arts and sciences university located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina.