Local group honors Celebrate Diversity Month by helping others

2022 marks the fourth year for the Harrisburg Multicultural Festival - a cultural celebration in Harrisburg Park that spotlights traditional art, dance, food and games from countries around the world.

This year's event takes place Saturday, September 17, and while the festival is still months away, the Harrisburg Multicultural Festival Committee is busy not only lining up sponsors, volunteers and performers, but planning a food drive this month to benefit those in need.

It's something they've done each year in honor of Celebrate Diversity Month. Last year, the committee donated over 1,000 cans of food and hygiene goods to the Harrisburg Community Food Pantry. In 2011 the pantry provided for 671 families in need.

"I feel good times and bad times change, so if everyone gives back a little during their blessed times, everyone will be blessed," said the HMCF's Team Leader Jeet Hiremath. "There will be less hunger in families. Hiremath added that the food drive is a great opportunity for HMCF team to connect with diverse communities to raise awareness about hunger and encourage the fortunate few to share with the less fortunate by giving back.

Want to help? The Harrisburg Multicultural Festival Committee has placed drop-off boxes in neighborhoods and businesses throughout the county, including one at the Cabarrus Arts Council, located at 65 Union Street S in downtown Concord.

Interested in joining the Harrisburg Multicultural Festival Committee as a volunteer, sponsor or vendor? Email hmcfnc@gmail.com.

This Week (April 13-16)

Mural Viewing – Wednesday, April 13, 3-3:30 p.m. Join the Concord Library in a viewing and discussion of the 1941 mural depicting Cabarrus County history. Recommended for all ages; Registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/mural-viewing-4/.

Kid Krafters – Wednesday, April 13, 4:30 p.m. Come explore reflections and symmetry by making your own D.I.Y. kaleidoscope. Experiment by creating different designs and see how the reflection changes! Recommended for ages 7-12; Registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/kid-krafters-con-38/.

Teen Creators – Thursday, April 14, 3-4 p.m. Spend an afternoon creating DIY Easter eggs with the Kannapolis Library. Recommended for ages 13-17; Registration is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/teen-creators-kan-5/.

Studio Lighting Photography Workshop – Saturday, April 16, 2-6 p.m. Learn different lighting setups, camera settings, shooting styles, and hands on shooting from Kannapolis-based photographer Edward Wright of WrightDesign75. This workshop includes a live model - published model Briona Natrigo - and celebrity makeup artist Crystal from AboutFaceMakeup. $149. Appropriate for any photographer, regardless of experience, who wants to learn or get better at studio lighting. Details at Kannapolis Photographer | Wrightdesign75 Photography | Kannapolis.

2022 North Carolina Easter Festival – Saturday, April 16, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 North Carolina Easter Festival is full of festivities such as face painting, games, dance performances, crafts, vendors, and more! Recommended for families; Entry is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 North Carolina 51, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-north-carolina-easter-festival-tickets-218895240557?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Next Week (April 17 - 23)

Fabulous Forests – Wednesday, April 20, 4-5 p.m. Celebrate Earth Day by learning about trees and creating a cool forest art project complete with an upcycled nature frame! Recommended for ages 6-11; Registration is free. Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/fabulous-forests-mid/.

Homeschool Hub – Thursday, April 21, 2 p.m. Explore the arts and sciences with other homeschoolers through interactive activities and art projects. Recommended for ages 6-11; Registration is free. Meeting Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/homeschool-hub-artventure-kan-3/.

Flutter by Earth Day – Friday, April 22, 3-5 p.m. Learn about Earth Day with arts & crafts, activities, and guests organizations who will speak on the current natural climate and some interesting creatures. Recommended for families; Entry is free. J.W. (Mickey) McGee, Jr. Park, 219 Corban Ave SE, Concord. For more information, see https://www.visitcabarrus.com/events/flutter-by-earth-day/.

Uke’n Play: Ukulele Jam Session – Saturday, April 23, 4-5:30 p.m. Come and join musician Brian Sullivan and play the ukulele at the library. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one from the library. Recommended for ages 12-18; Registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/uken-play-ukulele-jam-session-con/.

Upcoming

We Banjo 3 - Thursday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. We Banjo 3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments––banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion––effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Tickets: $39 at https://bit.ly/web3tix; Hotel sponsor Embassy Suites Concord; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

Plein Air Paint Out – Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Plein Air artists: Bring your materials and set up inside the Memorial Gardens in downtown Concord’s Spring Street to capture the azaleas and tulips in season. Limited to the first 12 plein air artists who register. Registration is mandatory. Deadline is April 23: Plein Air Reg (cabarrusartguild.org). For details, contact the Cabarrus Art Guild or Spring Gallery Artist Group: www.springgalleryart.com.

BrightFire Music and Arts Festival - Saturday, April 30, 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. A kaleidoscopic celebration of Life, Hope, and Renewal through music, art, dance, nature, and fire. Concerts, artists, crafters, dance, food trucks, tea, beer, wine, games, fire performances, flower crown crafts, pilates, fairy forest, & more! Recommended for all ages; Cost is $10-$50. Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road Huntersville, NC 28078. For more information and to purchase tickets, see 2022 BrightFire Music & Arts Festival Tickets, Sat, Apr 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM | Eventbrite.

The Addams Family: A New Musical - Old Courthouse Theatre - May 12 - 22. The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams' friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families. Recommended for families; Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. More information to be found at a later date on Old Courthouse Theatre | Concord, NC (octconcord.com).

Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/FamDayMay .

Sing for Spring - The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary: Sunday, May 22, 3 p.m. Accompanied by West Cabarrus Highschool, the Piedmont Choral Society will perform a collection of patriotic songs during this afternoon of music, refreshments, and support-raising for The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. Recommended for families; admission is free. Frank Liske Park Amphitheater, 4001 Stough Rd, Concord. This event is sponsored by Shoe Show, Inc.

Breakfast for the Arts - Friday, May 27, 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. BFTA returns as an in-person gathering! Enjoy a delicious breakfast, watch performers of all ages take the stage and listen as local people share the impact of the arts on their lives. It’s a fast-paced feelgood hour designed to get you in, entertained, and off on your way with a full heart and belly. This annual fundraiser for the Cabarrus Arts Council has become a community favorite we hope you’ll attend. Join us Friday, May 27 at 7:30 am at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Convention Center in Concord. Register TODAY by emailing ruby@cabarrusartscouncil.org. Interested in becoming a Table Host? Email Lisa@cabarrusartscouncil.org.

Art Walk on Union – Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Ongoing

The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.

Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon - 6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.

Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org