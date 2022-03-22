Local leaders to host community conversation

CONCORD – N.C. Sen. Paul Newton and N.C. Rep. Kristin Baker are inviting members of the community to come together from 8 to 10 a.m. on Monday, March 28, at the Laureate Center in Kannapolis for “Open for Business: A Community Conversation.”

The purpose of the event is to ask questions and learn about how state and local governments work together with education and workforce partners to both recruit new industry and support existing businesses of all sizes.

Cabarrus County has been fortunate enough to make several significant economic development announcements in the last year, highlighting that our community is not only a great place to live but also the right place to do business. These companies will make investments in the county that will diversify the tax base and improve the quality of life for residents, making it easier for Cabarrus County to thrive. But growth in any community often comes with concerns and local leaders want to hear those concerns.