Pedestrian stuck, killed by car

KANNAPOLIS — A 34-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when he was hit by a car near Kannapolis Parkway, police told Channel 9.

According to a spokesperson with the city of Kannapolis, police officers were called near the intersection of Kannapolis Parkway and Starlight Drive for an accident. Officers found a man in the roadway who had been hit by a vehicle.

The victim died at the intersection, authorities said Thursday. He was identified as Montreal T. Mathis.

The spokesperson said witnesses reported Mathis was walking in the road and wearing dark clothing.

Channel 9 has asked if the driver involved in the crash was cooperative or if any charges are anticipated. No other information was released.

For more information about this and other stories visit WSOC-TV's website: www.wsoctv.com

From WSOC-TV News

Murphy remembered in fitness challenge

HiTONE Fitness wanted to honor and remember Memorial Day through a tradition that is growing in the exercise community. They opened the doors of their Form Lab to the community and gym members on the morning of Memorial Day and hosted the Murph workout.

The Murph is a workout where you run one mile, do 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 bodyweight squats, and then run another mile while wearing a 20-pound vest. This workout is named after Lt. Michael Murphy. He was a SEAL team member killed in Afghanistan during Operation Red Wings in 2005.

Every year on Memorial Day, people around the world honor fallen service members by completing the Murph challenge. The gym wanted to bring this tradition to the city of Concord. The veterans who participated stated how much they appreciated having a community in which they can do the Murph since they are no longer around their military units.

This was the inaugural year of hosting the Murph for HiTONE Fitness in Concord. They hope to continue to host the Murph as a tradition for the local community to come together through health and fitness while remembering veterans.

HiTONE Fitness is located at 3659 Concord Parkway S., Concord.

Habitat sets record with 4 homes

It’s a record. Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County is dedicating four homes in June.

The homes are:

Aiesha’s Home Dedication (Women Build) on Tuesday, June 13, at noon, Concord.

Brittany’s Home Dedication on Thursday, June 15, at noon.

Maria’s Home Dedication on Tuesday, June 20, at noon, Kannapolis.

Willie’s Home Dedication (Corning) on Tuesday, June 27, at noon.

African-American genealogy series begins

The Cabarrus County Library, BlackGenEx, and Kannapolis African-American Museum and Cultural Center (KAAMaCC) are providing the African-American Genealogy Series: Workshop 2 “I’ve Traced My Family Back to 1870, Now What?”

Choose to participate from home or with groups at the Concord Branch on Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m.

Registration required. Call 704-920-2061 or email lmkesler@cabarruscounty.us.

Another session is planned for Saturday, Aug. 5.

NOTE: If you have a news brief, community event or other item of interest to our readers, email jstamey@independenttribune.com or mplemmons@independenttribune.com.