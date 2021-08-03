Local non-profit serves more than 4,000 meals to community over summer

More than 4,000 meals to be exact.

The Summer Food Service Program even got a visit from the C.E.O. of Hunger Free America Joel Berg on July 12. The program does a lot of its work through grants and local donations and they were excited to show Mr. Berg what they had been doing.

“To see him come is good because he can see us hands on,” Dunlap-Elder said. “A lot of CEOs don’t get to see that part. They don’t get to see the laborers doing the labor, so I really appreciate him coming just to see us work and see how we work and just how we operate.”

The workers as part of the Summer Food Service Program continuously talked about how it was a blessing to help out their community and the interns and staff at E.G.G.S. said the same thing.

“It’s done my heart wonders to have your children for the last six weeks,” Minister Fred Womble said. “I’ve learned a lot. I’ve been challenged a lot but more than anything I have been blessed by each and every one of your children. Parents, hats off to you. You are to be commended.”

E.G.G.S. would not exist without a community to serve and for the parents of Concord to trust them with their children means so much to those with the program.