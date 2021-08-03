Local non-profit serves more than 4,000 meals to community over summer

CONCORD — This has truly been a unique summer for local non-profit Walking in the Harvest but one that has produced amazing things for both the community and the children within it.
Every summer the local non-profit hosts its Emerging Grateful Global Scholars (E.G.G.S.), but after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they knew they were going to have a very different experience on their hands this year.
With the six-week program in 2021 students, interns and staff members had to wear masks throughout as the requirement was effective in the state until July 30. It was a very different experience than what they were used to but it was one that didn’t keep them from helping their local children grow.
“I just want to thank all the parents,” Aronda Dunlap-Elder, E.G.G.S. Camp Overseer, said during Friday night’s Finale. “I just thank you for trusting us with your babies this summer. It’s been challenging, it’s been great, it’s been fun, it’s been all that packed up into six weeks. The enemy has tried and tried and tried to hinder but he has no power here.”
This year’s camp theme was “Meaningful Friendships” and class sessions and activities were centered on ways campers could establish and maintain healthy friendships while avoiding unhealthy ones.
This is something that was truly shown by the works of the local non-profit as Walking in the Harvest also hosted a food bank throughout the summer for those in need in the surrounding area. The non-profit’s Summer Food Service Program hosted five feeding sites throughout the summer around different dates and saw thousands of meals handed out as a result.
More than 4,000 meals to be exact.
The Summer Food Service Program even got a visit from the C.E.O. of Hunger Free America Joel Berg on July 12. The program does a lot of its work through grants and local donations and they were excited to show Mr. Berg what they had been doing.
“To see him come is good because he can see us hands on,” Dunlap-Elder said. “A lot of CEOs don’t get to see that part. They don’t get to see the laborers doing the labor, so I really appreciate him coming just to see us work and see how we work and just how we operate.”
The workers as part of the Summer Food Service Program continuously talked about how it was a blessing to help out their community and the interns and staff at E.G.G.S. said the same thing.
“It’s done my heart wonders to have your children for the last six weeks,” Minister Fred Womble said. “I’ve learned a lot. I’ve been challenged a lot but more than anything I have been blessed by each and every one of your children. Parents, hats off to you. You are to be commended.”
E.G.G.S. would not exist without a community to serve and for the parents of Concord to trust them with their children means so much to those with the program.
“The thing with this summer’s E.G.G.S. campus is you’ve seen all the things we’ve been able to do on shoestring budgets and not shoestring budgets, but the reason we can do all of those things is because of partnerships with you guys,” Womble said.
The non-profit cannot do what it does alone though. E.G.G.S. exists through Walking in the Harvest due to grants from community agencies, donations from the First Missionary Baptist Church and registration fees through parents.
Local community members can donate as well if they want at the F.M.B.C. website at www.fmbc-concord.org.
“Every little bit helps,” Womble said, “and we will go ahead and thank you in advance for partnering with us as we continue to be the place where we connect the children, youth, to Jesus Christ in this community.”