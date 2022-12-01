Local nonproﬁt hosts free medicine giveaway

CHARLOTTE — Camino Health Center, a bilingual nonproﬁt in the Charlotte area, has partnered with Atrium Health and NC Med Assist to host a free medicine giveaway event.

Beginning at 9 a.m. today, Dec. 2, community members can stop by Camino Health Center’s campus to pick up free pre-packaged medication, including cold and ﬂu medicine, cough medicine, children’s medicine and more.

No appointment, no preregistration and no ID are required. The event is open to everyone who is 18 and older.

“We are thankful to partner with these organizations because it allows us to continue our mission of equipping people to live healthy lives,” said Paola Garcia, a spokesperson for Camino Health Center. “With prices rising on everyday items, we don’t want any of our community members to have to choose between their health and paying bills.”

What: Free medicine giveaway event

When: Friday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Camino Health Center, 201 Stetson Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262