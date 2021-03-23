Local nonprofit gives veterans 'hope' and a 'hand up' through pandemic

Chantilla Pichon, a member of the fraternity said, food insecurity was an issue with veterans regularly, but especially during the pandemic.

"We just wanted to add to the resources that are already being offered to veterans and their families today," Pichon said. "We know during this pandemic, food is one need during this time. We just want to go wherever the need is."

Wendy Lennox, founder of Hope Street Pantry, also said her goal for attending the rescores fair was to get veterans connect with the pantry.

"It was important to me," Lennox said. "My father was in the Marine Corp. Veterans are important to me and my family."

Saturday's event was made possible because William Cox, a market manager for ODV, also wanted to support veterans through the pandemic. Cox helped ODV get in contact with Harley Davidson to host the event after he heard from Gold Star families and veterans that they have felt forgotten.

Last June he went on a Tribute to Fallen Soldiers motorcycle ride. During the trip he spoke with several families.

"One thing I kept hearing was, 'We feel forgotten.' Veteran families and Gold Star families."