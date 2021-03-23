Local nonprofit gives veterans 'hope' and a 'hand up' through pandemic

CONCORD — A local nonprofit is helping veterans fill the gaps in care they need especially as the country passes the year mark of the pandemic.
Dona and Tintu Parameswar founded Operation Decisive Victory (ODV) in Charlotte to work with veterans that fall outside of the scope of existing systems. They works with government and private organizations to bridge gaps in services available to veterans and their families.
Saturday, March 20, ODV held a veterans resource fair, the largest veterans resource fair to take place in Cabarrus County. Booths were lined up in the Concord Mills Harley Davidson parking lot. There were 16 organizations, both private and public offering healthcare, mental health, housing, dog training, food resources and other veteran groups present. The Parameswars said the goal for the fair was to get as many veterans connected with resources as possible.
"Our organization is Operation Decisive Victory. In every war, there are multiple battles to win that war, and our goal is there to help win those victories," Dona Parameswar said. "We are not an organization doing the same thing others organizations do."
Dona explained that their are gaps in government housing, job, healthcare and mental health resources for veterans. And while there are private organizations that fill those gaps, veterans may not be aware those organizations exist.
Holding resources fairs is a way to get people connected.
And right now, veterans need that help. Now over a year into he pandemic, some veterans posts, halls and other resources centers are closed or only partially open. Some have closed permanently due to lack of funds and fundraising opportunities.
Some Veterans of Foreign Wars offices are still closed. This has caused processing delays for service members, veterans, and their families for claims with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
The threat of COVID-19 also compounds the lack of resource issues.
So far the VA has reported that over 11,000 veterans have died in the United States due to COVID-19 whether as inpatients or at home. Those numbers do not include veterans in a group living setting. There have been over 220,000 veterans who have tested positive for the virus.
Making sure veterans had access to resources is what drew many of the organizations that attended the resource fair.
The Alpha Omega Phi Military Fraternity and Sorority passes out 1,400 USDA food boxes at the event, enough to feed 300 people.
Chantilla Pichon, a member of the fraternity said, food insecurity was an issue with veterans regularly, but especially during the pandemic.
"We just wanted to add to the resources that are already being offered to veterans and their families today," Pichon said. "We know during this pandemic, food is one need during this time. We just want to go wherever the need is."
Wendy Lennox, founder of Hope Street Pantry, also said her goal for attending the rescores fair was to get veterans connect with the pantry.
"It was important to me," Lennox said. "My father was in the Marine Corp. Veterans are important to me and my family."
Saturday's event was made possible because William Cox, a market manager for ODV, also wanted to support veterans through the pandemic. Cox helped ODV get in contact with Harley Davidson to host the event after he heard from Gold Star families and veterans that they have felt forgotten.
Last June he went on a Tribute to Fallen Soldiers motorcycle ride. During the trip he spoke with several families.
"One thing I kept hearing was, 'We feel forgotten.' Veteran families and Gold Star families."
He said helping ODV put together the resource fair was just a way to make sure veterans knew there were people who wanted to help.
Dona Parameswar said she absolutely agreed and said ODV strives to be a beacon of hope.
"We offer to bring community together to get that extra hand up someone needs in life," Dona said. "At the end of the day, our organization goes back to giving hope. We are trying to make that statement that we are here."