Local nonprofit sets date for second baby shower

One service that Allen said she hopes the moms at this next shower learn more about is Mint To Be's postpartum depression counseling services. One of Mint To Be's board members is a licensed counselor and helps provide these services. Allen said it is an aspect of the nonprofit that she hopes more people utilize, since so many moms suffer with it in silence.

"It tugs at my heart because I suffered with postpartum myself with both of my children, more so my second," she explained. "I take it seriously."

Allen also hopes that moms will be able to learn more this year about what Mint To Be has to offer, besides the baby showers.

"It is bigger than the shower," she said. "Mint To Be was not established just for the baby showers. Obviously they are great, but we also provide ongoing resources."

She also said she was excited to be back at the VIDA Wellness Center for the fall shower. The wellness center had its official ribbon cutting last month despite being open since February 2020. But new services have moved into the space like meditation and yoga classes, which Allen said she hopes to partner with in the future.

The shower will be held at 185 Church St NE, Concord, NC 28025.

If anyone in the community is expecting soon and needs a few more essential items, email mintobe20@gmail.com to RSVP for the event. Allen said it is important for moms to RSVP so their items are ready for them when they drive-thru.