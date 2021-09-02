Local nonprofit sets date for second baby shower

CONCORD — A local nonprofit for expecting and new moms is hosting its second baby shower this month to give away essential items to help moms prepare.
CONCORD — Sharee Allen, founder of Mint to Be, said it’s important to help expectant mothers…
Mint To Be held its first baby shower in the spring and was able to help 25 expecting moms. After its first success, Mint To Be's founder Sharee Allen went to planning the fall shower set for Sept. 11 from 12 pm. until 2 p.m. at VIDA Wellness in Concord.
The baby shower will still be held in a drive-thru system, but there will be a tent set up with food for a small fellowship area, Allen said. Cabarrus Women's Center will also have a table set up at the event with information about its services offered to expecting moms.
This year, Mint To Be will be able to give essential items away to 50 moms. Currently, there are about 20 signed up. And moms will also receive a special self care item, Allen said.
"They always get left out wen it's shower time," Allen explained. "Obviously it's about the baby, but moms still get left out, especially during this pandemic. Moms are still faced with a lot of pressure and responsibility."
Since the spring shower, Mint To Be has kept up with the 25 moms that it served, doing check-in calls and offering support services. But things have been tough, especially financially. Many of the moms can't afford child care for while they're at work. And many counties in North Carolina have long waitlist periods for Child Care Assistance. Allen said she hopes to be able to offer one mom at next spring's shower a full year of free childcare, but is still working out the details.
One service that Allen said she hopes the moms at this next shower learn more about is Mint To Be's postpartum depression counseling services. One of Mint To Be's board members is a licensed counselor and helps provide these services. Allen said it is an aspect of the nonprofit that she hopes more people utilize, since so many moms suffer with it in silence.
"It tugs at my heart because I suffered with postpartum myself with both of my children, more so my second," she explained. "I take it seriously."
Allen also hopes that moms will be able to learn more this year about what Mint To Be has to offer, besides the baby showers.
"It is bigger than the shower," she said. "Mint To Be was not established just for the baby showers. Obviously they are great, but we also provide ongoing resources."
She also said she was excited to be back at the VIDA Wellness Center for the fall shower. The wellness center had its official ribbon cutting last month despite being open since February 2020. But new services have moved into the space like meditation and yoga classes, which Allen said she hopes to partner with in the future.
The shower will be held at 185 Church St NE, Concord, NC 28025.
If anyone in the community is expecting soon and needs a few more essential items, email mintobe20@gmail.com to RSVP for the event. Allen said it is important for moms to RSVP so their items are ready for them when they drive-thru.