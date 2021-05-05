Local pageant girls, 1Can unite to help fight student hunger

"It is cool to see six queens com together for 1Can, "the mom said. "I though it was really cool when Sheryl asked us because these girls do so much even with just 1Can, but by themselves and each one of them follow each other and support each other because that is what is important. It is the fact that these girls are service, community driven in making a difference in their community and state that they represent.

"It's not about the crown, it's not about the sash, it's really not even about the pageant, per se, but it is because they do so much for service."

For the girls, they can't wait to work on a project together.

"After everything that has gone on with Covid, I'm excited to be able to do a project together in person. Hopefully we can get more people to know about it," Crowe said.

Both Williams and Hinson said they wanted to get more youth involved with 1Can Inc. They said they hoped this project made people aware of what the organization does and hope people start to get involved or volunteer.

"The goal for me is to get more organizations in and girls in so that we can all work together and maybe do even more than 1,000 packs," Hinson said.