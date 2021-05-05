Local pageant girls, 1Can unite to help fight student hunger

A group of pageant winners are teaming up with the 1Can Organization in Cabarrus to help fight student hunger this upcoming school year.
After the pandemic closed schools to in-person learning in 2020, many students were without access to nutritional meals. To help kick start the 2021/22 school year off, Sheryl Kluge, founder of 1Can Inc., plans to donate 1,000 school snack packs to the Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City School systems. To help, six local pageant winners are helping Kluge collect food items for the snack packs.
These six pageant queens and princesses are:
Emmerson Perry, Miss Statesville's Outstanding Teen 2020 Carolina Princess
Skylar Yarborough, Ultimate International Miss Tarheel State junior Princess
Haley Crowe, Ultimate International Miss Tarheel State Teen
Addison Williams, USA National Miss Southern Piedmont Jr. Teen 2021
Nicole Hinson, USA National Miss Carolina Heartland Jr. Teen 2021
McKenzie Cox, Miss Statesville’s Outstanding Teen 2021
Last year, Williams and Hinson in partnership with 1Can Inc. held a food drive that helped to deliver 200 snack packs to students in Cabarrus County School System.
When the girls and Kluge approached the school system social worker about the snack pack they said the social worker was overwhelmed and overjoyed. When the pandemic forced schools to close, many students lost their one meal guaranteed meal a day. But the school systems worked hard to deliver meals and snack bags to CCS and KCS students, but other organizations like 1Can Inc. helped to fill the gap as well.
After seeing the need, Kluge said she approached all six pageant girls about coming together to collect food for Back to School Snack Packs again, but this time, the goal is 1,000 snack packs. But the girls aren't strangers to 1Can Inc. Over the last two years that Kluge has formed the network of Cabarrus Blessing Boxes supported by 1Can Inc., the girls have helped hold food drives and keep the boxes filled.
"Everything that we have done through the last two years, at least half of them have participated in every event," Kluge said. "They have been vital to 1Can we wouldn't be able to do what we do without these girls."
The girls will be collected food items throughout the summer. And the snack packs will be delivered to the school systems either the week before or during the first week of school in August.
Jennifer Williams, mom to Addison Williams, said she was excited when Sheryl approached the girls.
"It is cool to see six queens com together for 1Can, "the mom said. "I though it was really cool when Sheryl asked us because these girls do so much even with just 1Can, but by themselves and each one of them follow each other and support each other because that is what is important. It is the fact that these girls are service, community driven in making a difference in their community and state that they represent.
"It's not about the crown, it's not about the sash, it's really not even about the pageant, per se, but it is because they do so much for service."
For the girls, they can't wait to work on a project together.
"After everything that has gone on with Covid, I'm excited to be able to do a project together in person. Hopefully we can get more people to know about it," Crowe said.
Both Williams and Hinson said they wanted to get more youth involved with 1Can Inc. They said they hoped this project made people aware of what the organization does and hope people start to get involved or volunteer.
"The goal for me is to get more organizations in and girls in so that we can all work together and maybe do even more than 1,000 packs," Hinson said.
Each girl is also heavily involved in other volunteer and service organizations. Williams said she hopes other charities want to donate.
"If we got more people then maybe we would be able to get more food donations and support more of Cabarrus County Schools," she said.
The girls are collecting the following items for the Back to School snack Packs:
- Juice boxes
- Snack cups 9fruit or pudding)
- Fruit snacks
- Small bags of cookies
- Granola bars
1Can Inc. is also collecting bottles of water for the packs.
For those interested in donating food items or groups interested in finding out how to support 1Can Inc., email Sheryl Kluge at sheryl@your1can.org.