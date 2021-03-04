Local partnership brings COVID-19 vaccinations to homebound Cabarrus residents

CONCORD – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority, has performed nearly 19,000 vaccinations at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center drive-thru clinics. Missing from that number are thousands of locals who are unable to leave the home without considerable, taxing effort due to illness or injury.

Because homebound individuals often suffer from complex medical conditions and related issues, they are considered extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. CHA Health Director Dr. Bonnie Coyle and her team turned to Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for a solution.

“EMS has been an essential partner with our clinics, providing staff to address on-site care needs,” Coyle said. “Expanding the partnership to vaccinate homebound individuals through the County’s Community Paramedic program was a natural fit.”

The EMS Community Paramedic program provides in-home, non-emergency care to patients. The County and Atrium Health launched the program in 2015 to reduce hospital readmission and cut down on calls to 911 for non-life-threatening issues. By checking in on patients in the home, community paramedics can take time to explain information, evaluate risk factors in the home, assess medication compliance and provide ongoing support and encouragement.