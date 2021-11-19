Local STEM teacher selected for NC Space Education Ambassadors program

Once in the program, teachers will go through training and then work as a class-year group, called a cohort, over the following academic year. They will work on ways to align existing NASA education materials with the N.C. Standard Course of Study.

They will develop lesson plans and activities to supplement the Next Gen STEM themes, which is a platform for students to contribute to NASA’s endeavors in exploration and discovery.

Cabaniss said being able to learn anything about space is a field of study right up her alley. She said she hopes bringing those ideas into the classroom will inspire students.

"I've always been interested in space and space travel, and I take advantage of any opportunity like this. I follow everything, even SpaceX. I would love if one day there was a student that I had who has that opportunity to really see space up close and personal," she said.

As part of the program, the 13 educators will take the lesson plans and activities they create and teach those materials to other educators in their areas through events or workshops. That lines up with Cabaniss' job as a STEM coach, to bring new education material to teachers.

"I consider myself a teacher of teachers," she said.