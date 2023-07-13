TROY, NY – On May 20, 2023, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) awarded a total of 1,988 degrees - 152 doctoral degrees, 390 master's degrees, and 1,446 bachelor's degrees - to 1,957 students, some of whom earned multiple degrees.

Of the undergraduate students receiving bachelor's degrees, 18 earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Among them was Jacob Gardiner Harris, who received the J. Erik Jonsson Prize, which was established by J. Erik Jonsson ‘'22 to honor the senior who has achieved the highest academic record in the class.