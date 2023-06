CLEVELAND, TN – Lee University congratulates more than 560 students who received their academic degrees on May 6, 2023.

Students are: Amy Elizabeth Harrell of Concord, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Jakob Grant Rebsamen of Matthews, a Bachelor of Science in Pastoral Ministry and in Business Administration Summa Cum Laude.

Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Cleveland, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.