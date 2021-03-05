Local teens ready for next shot at Miss USA Nationals

CABARRUS COUNTY — Two local teens will once again be heading to USA National Miss Nationals and they have their sights set high.
“My goal this year is actually to make at least top 3 which is a big goal but we can do it,” Nicole Hinson, the USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen 2020 said in a Zoom call Thursday.
Hinson received an automatic invite to Nationals in July due to winning last year’s state competition. Addison Williams, who finished first runner-up in this year’s North Carolina competition, also receives an automatic berth after she won the USA National Miss Virginia Jr. Teen 2020 competition.
Hinson, a student at C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School, and Williams, a student at Hickory Ridge High School, have become close since winning their titles last year as they worked together on separate projects after being crowned Jr. Teens in their respective states. Together they plan on working to be even better this year after Williams finished in the Top 16 in the National competition last year and Hinson finished just outside of it.
“I feel like I’m more prepared especially competing recently it kind of got me prepped and obviously both of us will be having coaching and working for it,” Williams said on the Zoom call. “I feel like we’ve definitely been there so we know what to expect. We know what it’s going to be like in the interview room especially with COVID, we know what days you have to get up early for hair and makeup. We’ve already been there, I think we’re more prepared this time.”
Pageantry in COVID time
COVID-19 has affected everything across the nation over the last year and pageantry is no exception. Competitions had to be adjusted and the girls have had to adapt as best they can. But going into a second National competition during COVID has Hinson and Williams much more prepared this time around.
“We have way better goals to go towards and maybe when we go to that interview room we’ll be able to tell the judges about our goals even more than what it was before,” Hinson, who is now the USA National Miss Carolina Heartland Jr. Teen, said.
Last year’s competition was a challenging one for Hinson. Going into the event was already emotional as her platform was heavily influenced by the death of her brother who had passed away a year prior in a motorcycle accident.
Her platform for her campaign was “Look Twice. Save a Life.” which aims to bring awareness of motorcycle riders to other drivers on the road. She made signs and distributed them among her community to try to possibly save someone else from having to go through what her family already had.
If that wasn’t enough emotion for one week though during last year’s Nationals competition, Hinson’s aunt was also in the hospital with pneumonia and COVID-19. It was a lot to put on the shoulders of a middle school student.
“That week was not my week,” she said. “It was very emotional because it was my first time being at a National, big National pageant, I’ve been at a National pageant before but it was really big and I feel like I didn’t fully set my mind to it that week and I really needed to. My aunt was in the hospital and I also cried in the interview.”
Everything going on proved to be very tough to handle.
“It was a very emotional week,” she said.
The challenge of the week didn’t end there though. Hinson’s aunt died due to complications from COVID-19 a month ago. Those challenges have made the last couple of years difficult for Hinson, but it has not kept her from continuously wanting to help others and Williams has been alongside her to help in any way that she can.
Blessing Boxes and Bullying prevention
After winning their titles a year ago, the two teamed up to put together school snacks for students who were kept out of school due to COVID. Hinson also dedicated one of the Cabarrus Blessing Boxes and the two girls have continuously kept it full while maintaining it over the last year. But Hinson’s sights are set on more than just one box.
“I also want to share my personal platform by creating the Blessing Box and creating a small box at the bottom of the Blessing Box called a ‘Prayer Box’ which is filled with a bunch of prayers,” she said. “As you can see I am a big Christian girl so I love the faith. I want to be able to make way more of those and put them at all the other counties. I only have one right now, my goal is to at least get 10 this year.”
A lot of people believe pageant girls are about dresses and competition well let me tell you Addison Williams is all...Posted by Cabarrus Blessing Boxes on Monday, November 2, 2020
Hinson and Williams are all about helping people, whether that be providing food for those in need during a pandemic, or raising awareness about bullying in schools.
The Crown C.A.R.E.S. is one of USA National Miss’s biggest platforms. C.A.R.E.S. stands for, “Creating A Respectful Environment in Schools.” Both girls are diving head on into that project this year.
Williams — who is now the USA National Miss Southern Piedmont Jr. Teen — is doing two projects called “Fill Your Bucket” — which is for elementary students, and “Leave Your Thumbprint” — which is for middle schoolers. With “Fill Your Bucket” students do random acts of kindness and place them in a bucket throughout the day. “Leave Your Thumbprint” incorporates the same concept but a thumbprint is put on a poster board and students paint it.
Williams is not able to go into schools to demonstrate the project due to COVID-19 restrictions, but she was able to create video lessons to give out to counties across the area.
“We can teach students how to stand up to bullying, that kindness matters more than trying to bully someone and we both have amazing projects for it,” Williams said.
Hinson is in the process of writing up books which are aimed at schools and teaching students how to be “buddies” rather than “bullies.” She not only aims it at schools though, she also wants to bring her message to the church.
“I want to be able to spread Crown CARES into a new environment and a new population which is the Sunday school population,” she said.
She continued: “I want to be able to reach at least 100 churches to talk about Crown C.A.R.E.S. because, to me, that’s a big deal. I was on a live a while back talking about what I wanted to do and how I wanted to do it and that I was a victim of being bullied in a Sunday school. Other people got on that live and they started talking about how they got bullied as well in Sunday school and I was like, ‘Wow, I really need to share this more, this is a lot, and the people that bullied them need to know that you need to be a buddy, especially in a Sunday school,’ so that’s what I want to do.”
According to a study done by the Congressional Research Service in 2013, School-based bullying prevention programs decrease bullying by up to 25 percent. Hinson and Williams hope they are able to get their message into schools and help fight bullying however they can.
“We want to make sure this year is really to make sure that everyone knows what Crown C.A.R.E.S. is about, our positive pageantry message, that (people) know how to stand up to bullying if they’ve been affected or they know that it’s wrong,” Williams said.
Personal Goals
Every year a USA National Miss competitor has a goal to help promote what the organization as a whole is doing as well as working on their own person platform. Hinson’s personal platform builds on her work with the Blessing Box as she also is doing something called “Get Up, Bless Up” which encourages individuals to make a difference in the community.
Supporting our Nicole Hinson, Young Miss and her platform “Get up Bless Up”. Collecting blankets to deliver for the veterans at the veterans hospital. 💕💕💕Posted by Miss Cabarrus County Youth Pageant on Monday, September 16, 2019
“That’s also going to the fire department and giving goodies or giving blankets to the veterans, but it’s also teaching the word of God,” she said.
Faith is a huge part of both Williams’ and Hinson’s lives and they want to help others as part of that.
For Williams, helping others is about not only raising awareness about bullying but also about cancer.
“My family has actually been touched by multiple types of cancer so I created my personal platform ‘Journey to a C.U.R.E.’” she said. “C.U.R.E. stands for Care for patients, Unite Doctors, Research for all, Educate communities. It all really stands for so everyone is educated on cancers.”
Williams’ family is not just who has been affected by cancer, she has seen it in other ways as well.
“I know a little girl who is diagnosed with DIPG which is a rare brain cancer with a 1 percent survival rate (over the first five years), and overall research for childhood cancers only have 4 percent,” she said. “And over the past 35 years there’s been no difference in treatment and that’s why I partnered with Cure Childhood Cancer so that we can work together and really help bring research and awareness.”
Her hope this year is to do her best to bring awareness on both of these fronts and make a lasting impact so others don’t have to face what her family has in the past. She is selling t-shirts and bracelets to raise money and awareness and hopes to do even more in the future.
Winning
Last year was a challenge at Nationals for a lot of reasons. Challenges in Hinson’s family made the week emotional for Nicole and it was a daunting test for both her and Williams as they were competing for the first time on such a large stage.
But this time around they are expecting things to be different with time to prepare, experience on the stage and awareness of how COVID-19 could affect the process. The main hope though is to not only be able to do better than last year but even have a chance to win so they can spread their platforms even further.
“I want to be able to spread both my platforms and know that everybody is educated whether it’s on cancer or educated about bullying and how it’s not a good thing to do,” Williams said. “(I want to) share our experience because obviously, most of us have been bullied and if they know what it’s been like that they can be educated.
“I (would love to win) because I can also be that role model to all the kids our there.”
The USA National Miss Nationals competition is in July and both girls will be competing for a second time.