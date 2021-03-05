Local teens ready for next shot at Miss USA Nationals

“That week was not my week,” she said. “It was very emotional because it was my first time being at a National, big National pageant, I’ve been at a National pageant before but it was really big and I feel like I didn’t fully set my mind to it that week and I really needed to. My aunt was in the hospital and I also cried in the interview.”

Everything going on proved to be very tough to handle.

“It was a very emotional week,” she said.

The challenge of the week didn’t end there though. Hinson’s aunt died due to complications from COVID-19 a month ago. Those challenges have made the last couple of years difficult for Hinson, but it has not kept her from continuously wanting to help others and Williams has been alongside her to help in any way that she can.

Blessing Boxes and Bullying prevention

After winning their titles a year ago, the two teamed up to put together school snacks for students who were kept out of school due to COVID. Hinson also dedicated one of the Cabarrus Blessing Boxes and the two girls have continuously kept it full while maintaining it over the last year. But Hinson’s sights are set on more than just one box.