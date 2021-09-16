Local yoga instructor creates self-love fest

SALISBURY — A local yoga instructor is holding her first major personal care and growth event called Sol Harmony Fest in Salisbury this weekend.
Since Kat Harmon started her journey as a yoga instructor, she's wanted to expand and help expose people to as many self-care opportunities as possible.
"I have been wanting to do it for a while," she said. "I think that now, it almost feels necessary. The energy we are creating here is about community and supporting each other and learning how to love ourselves a little bit better."
During the pandemic, she took the chance to stretch what that means. For those who remember seeing the dinos dancing down Union Street in 2020, Harmon was one of the founding Dino DoGooders, which is now an international group.
Toward the end of 2020, she and her husband started holding minimarkets at Red Hill Brewing Company. That sparked Harmon's idea for a larger event. She and her husband were able to find a 23-acre farm in Salisbury that was willing to host the outdoor fest and they started planning.
The three-day event will have everything from yoga, movement-based classes, tai chi, dance and other classes scheduled. There will also be massage therapists, aroma therapy, organic gardening classes, quantum spirituality and reiki therapists.
"We are trying to really bring other ways to help care for yourself up to the surface," Harmon said, "that maybe people haven't been able to experience or have access to before."
And those with children can also enjoy the fest. There will be a kids' area with workshops and classes on mindfulness, movement and plenty of crafts.
Harmon said there will be classes happening at every point of the day, from beginner to advanced, at the festival. There should be something available for everyone, so no one has to fret over experience levels.
"There are multiple classes available for every level of human that could want to be part of our event," she explained.
She is also excited for the local businesses that will be at the event. With the economic impact of the pandemic, she feels like the community — whether the community at large or the small business community — needs to come together to make it through.
Harmon said she is excited to finally see the fest come to life after months of planning. She said the main goal is to just bring love back into the forefront of people's minds, whether self-love or neighborly love.
"I'm all about spreading love, and this feels like one of the best ways I can do it," Harmon said. "It's just about reminding people that love is it, and that's the point. Sometimes we forget that. I hope that this is a nice reminder."
The Sol Harmony Fest will run from Sept. 17-19 at 250 Ridenhour Road, Salisbury. For more information, go to the Sol Harmony Festival event website.