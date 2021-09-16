Local yoga instructor creates self-love fest

"We are trying to really bring other ways to help care for yourself up to the surface," Harmon said, "that maybe people haven't been able to experience or have access to before."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And those with children can also enjoy the fest. There will be a kids' area with workshops and classes on mindfulness, movement and plenty of crafts.

Harmon said there will be classes happening at every point of the day, from beginner to advanced, at the festival. There should be something available for everyone, so no one has to fret over experience levels.

"There are multiple classes available for every level of human that could want to be part of our event," she explained.

She is also excited for the local businesses that will be at the event. With the economic impact of the pandemic, she feels like the community — whether the community at large or the small business community — needs to come together to make it through.

Harmon said she is excited to finally see the fest come to life after months of planning. She said the main goal is to just bring love back into the forefront of people's minds, whether self-love or neighborly love.