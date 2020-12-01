Locals find satisfying careers in research

Much of the support personnel who execute many of the day-to-day research tasks didn’t have to travel quite so far, however. These internationally renowned scientists partner with people who live in and near Kannapolis, some who were even born here. The Institute, now 12 years old, is a cutting-edge facility where DNA and phytochemicals are the threads of knowledge weaving a new tapestry of career opportunities. The textile industry was once the heartbeat of Kannapolis, supporting generations of local citizens. The nature of scientific research does not demand the labor pool required of manufacturing and that has been a difficult workforce transition for the town. With the mill closure and the vision of the NC Research Campus rooted, however, some have forged a new path as part of the scientific community. Three particular women, and others, exemplify the success of the biotechnology program offered directly on the campus through Rowan Cabarrus Community College.