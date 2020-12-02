Logan Comunity gets first Little Free Library

"We were trying to come up with some ways, now with COVID, for people in the neighborhood to get involved," the housing director said. "I have seen where studies have shown that children who have access to books are more likely to have success and reading achievements."

When Good approached about the Little Free Library opportunity, Graham said it felt like the right fit.

When they began looking for a place to install the library, Graham knew just the place: the community center.

"This is where we hub a lot of our youth programs," Graham said. "We have our ROSS department there and they work with our youth."

The library is located on Lincoln Street, a main street in the community, and is easily visibly with its bright colors.

Good designed the library, making sure the pops of color were bright enough to be seen and kid-friendly. The library was originally built as part of a class project for former Central Cabarrus High School students.

The library was going to be discarded but, Good asked to keep it. She refurbished it, replacing the roof and repainting it.