Logan Comunity gets first Little Free Library

CONCORD — The City of Concord's Housing Department partnered with a former Logan Community resident to install a Little Free Library on Lincoln Street.
Logan's Little Library was installed Tuesday, November 24. The Housing department invited kids from the community to participate in the instalment to spread the message about the library, Angela J. Graham, the Concord housing director.
"We let them know that it is here for them, to encourage reading and participation," Graham said.
The library embodied a vision for access to reading materials that was brought to life by a former community member.
Kim Good, a librarian with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, grew up in Griffin Circle. Once she left the area, she wanted to give back in a permanent and tangible way.
"I grew up in the Logan community," Good said. "During my time down there, growing up, the only time we had access to reading materials is when we went to schools, visited the library, or when my family stayed with my grandmother. I know how having reading resources available at all times supports literacy and can close gaps in low reading scores for children. This also lets you give to the community because you give a book and take a book."
About six weeks ago, Good contacted the Concord housing director about installing the little library. Graham said she was all in.
"We were trying to come up with some ways, now with COVID, for people in the neighborhood to get involved," the housing director said. "I have seen where studies have shown that children who have access to books are more likely to have success and reading achievements."
When Good approached about the Little Free Library opportunity, Graham said it felt like the right fit.
When they began looking for a place to install the library, Graham knew just the place: the community center.
"This is where we hub a lot of our youth programs," Graham said. "We have our ROSS department there and they work with our youth."
The library is located on Lincoln Street, a main street in the community, and is easily visibly with its bright colors.
Good designed the library, making sure the pops of color were bright enough to be seen and kid-friendly. The library was originally built as part of a class project for former Central Cabarrus High School students.
The library was going to be discarded but, Good asked to keep it. She refurbished it, replacing the roof and repainting it.
Parking around the center was also important to Good. There is parking in the front and the side of the building. She wanted to ensure that people were able to easily access the library, whether they were driving or walking.
For Good, the library is a commitment come to life.
"When I left the community," Good said, "I wanted to give back in some way that was going to be permanent, not temporary."
Logan's Little Library is located at 304 Lincoln Street SW, Concord NC 28025.
Good and the Housing Department helped stock the library to get started and Good will continue to restock, as the library progresses. But the Community is free to give a book and take a book as they read.
