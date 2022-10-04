 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Logan Optimist, CPD hosted bike rodeo

  • Updated
Bike rodeo

A Bike Rodeo was held in Caldwell Park, Concord. It was co-sponsored by the Concord Police Department and the Concord Logan Optimist Club. The police officers taught bike safety skills, demonstrated correct bike etiquette and encouraged the children. Each child was given a helmet and the officers checked them. The officers were also recognized as part of the Optimist International Respect for Law for Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer. Certificates were given to the following School Resource Officers: J. Shaver, D. Hurley, D. Paige, M. Antonines, A. Kelemecz, T. Smallwood, T. Lawson, Sgt. Carlton.

 Submitted photo

