Long-time Concord Christmas Parade volunteer says goodbye

After decades of helping Santa onto floats and checking the lineup list one more time, John Howard organized his last Concord Christmas Parade two weeks ago.
The annual Concord Christmas Parade is one of the oldest in the state, with the TrueCare 93rd Concord Christmas Parade completed Nov. 20 this year.
Most years, there can be upwards of 40,000 people watching it.
Howard first started volunteering in the mid 1960s. By then, the parade had been established for over 30 years.
After about five years of volunteering, Howard said he became Chairman of the Cabarrus Events Association and he never left.
The association has put on the parade for many years, but now it is handing the silver-belled reins over to the City of Concord.
“It’ll look fine next year,” Howard assured. “We will be working with the city and making them comfortable and up to speed on how things might go.
“And three years from now, we will still be there to help if they need it.
“We can share our mistakes and tell why it happened so they don’t have to make them.”
But some of those mistakes he mentioned happen to be Howard’s favorite memories.
One year, a community member offered to lend out a small sleigh and a few ponies for Santa’s float.
They decided to make fake antlers out of PVC pipe and put them on the ponies to make them look like reindeer.
Turns out the ponies weren’t fans of the idea and neither was Santa.
After spending a good 20 minutes convincing Santa to get on the float, the reindeer started to knock into one another. By the time everyone stopped to fix the ponies, Santa fell out of his sleigh.
Pony reindeer are definitely marked off the approved list.
Funny memories hold a special place for Howard, but his favorite thing about the parade is the attendees.
“Watching the people, that’s what it’s about,” he said. “Once the parade starts and the motorcycles head out, it’s quiet up there, except for the noise from the kids and
the band. You can see everyone just watching it pass by.”
One of his other favorite things is seeing the volunteers again each year, and some travel quite the distance to make it.
“One guy I had started when he didn't have a driver's license. He would ride along the parade on his bicycle,” Howard said. “Now his daughters are all grown and he still comes to work here from where he lives in the mountains, but he still rides that bike.”
After doing something for over 50 years, it tends to become a family affair. Howard’s wife started helping with the parade after they were married about 35 years ago.
“The real work for the parade is done by my wife, Suzanne Howard, and by our director. They do all the paperwork. They create all the information, get the parade lined up together and make sure everything is good.”
The parade was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, so everyone involved in this year’s parade wanted to tip their hats to essential workers for keeping the world moving in tough times.
“We have taken a brush and used a very broad stroke on what we consider essential workers,” Howard said.
There were floats for essential worker groups from everything from nurses, firefighters and the city’s electric department.
“I think this is the only place in the country where a city will come together to celebrate such a large group of essential workers,” Howard joked.
But now that his last parade is over, Howard said he has faith in the parade's future and looks forward to helping the city through the transition.
“You can tell they are looking at this as — not a requirement but as — something they will enjoy and will be pleased to put on in the future.”