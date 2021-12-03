Long-time Concord Christmas Parade volunteer says goodbye

After doing something for over 50 years, it tends to become a family affair. Howard’s wife started helping with the parade after they were married about 35 years ago.

“The real work for the parade is done by my wife, Suzanne Howard, and by our director. They do all the paperwork. They create all the information, get the parade lined up together and make sure everything is good.”

The parade was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, so everyone involved in this year’s parade wanted to tip their hats to essential workers for keeping the world moving in tough times.

“We have taken a brush and used a very broad stroke on what we consider essential workers,” Howard said.

There were floats for essential worker groups from everything from nurses, firefighters and the city’s electric department.

“I think this is the only place in the country where a city will come together to celebrate such a large group of essential workers,” Howard joked.

But now that his last parade is over, Howard said he has faith in the parade's future and looks forward to helping the city through the transition.

“You can tell they are looking at this as — not a requirement but as — something they will enjoy and will be pleased to put on in the future.”