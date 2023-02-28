Becky Barbee is retiring from the City of Kannapolis.Barbee has worked for City Attorney Wally Safrit for 35 years as an administrative staff person.

“I have really enjoyed working for Wally and the City. To see how the City has progressed, basically since it was incorporated has been amazing,” Becky commented. The City Attorney’s office touches all the contracts and documents for projects and services, employee documents, and policies and procedures needed to operate the City legally every day.