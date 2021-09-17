Long-time Mt. Calvary Holy Church bishop receives honor

Bishop Elvin Mickens Sr. was appointed Second Vice Bishop of the Mt. Calvary Holy Churches of America International.

Mickens was appointed as Pastor of Mt. Calvary Holy Church in Concord NC, in 1990.

Since his appointment, he has received several significant appointments with the most recent occurring on Aug. 19, in Washington DC, where Bishop Elvin Mickens was bestowed with the esteemed honor to serve as the Second Vice Bishop of Mt. Calvary Holy Churches of America Incorporated. The Mt. Calvary Holy Church organization is in 16 states and seven countries with its headquarters recently being relocated to Charlotte, N.C.

In addition to his recent appointment. Bishop Mickens will continue to serve as Senior Pastor at Mt. Calvary Holy Church Family Worship Center. Under his leadership, the local church has become one of the most progressive ministries in the city. In 1990, a multipurpose facility was built to house the ministry at 401 Lincoln Street Concord, NC.

Bishop Mickens also serves his community on various boards, committees, and partnerships. He is privileged to serve on and partner with the Logan Ministerial Association, Cooperative Christian Ministries, Samaritans Purse, Cabarrus County Health Alliance, Cabarrus County Schools, and the Black Political Caucus of Cabarrus County.

He is married to the former Darlene Daniels of Salisbury, N.C. for 42 years and are the proud parents of three children, seven grandchildren and one great grand.