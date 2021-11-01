Loose leaf collection begins November 1

CONCORD, NC – On Monday, November 1, the City of Concord began its annual loose leaf collection season. Loose leaf season will run from Nov. 1 through Feb. 25; during this time residents may place un-bagged leaves at the curb for collection during their assigned week.

No loose leaf collection is scheduled on city-observed holidays, including Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Thanksgiving (Nov. 22-26), Christmas (Dec. 20-24), and Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday (Jan. 17).

Residents are reminded:

Leaves must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on the first day of their collection week

Leaves must be free of tree/shrub limbs or foreign objects

Leaves must be kept away from storm drains, mailboxes, and parked cars

As an option, bagged leaves are also collected weekly during regular garbage collection. Bagged leaves must be contained in untied, clear plastic or biodegradable paper bags weighing less than 35 pounds each

Residents can view, download, and print a copy of the 2021-2022 Loose Leaf Collection Schedule on the city’s website by visiting concordnc.gov/looseleafcollection. Residents can also track the status of loose leaf collection on their street through the online tracker, or by downloading the free CARTology app in Apple and Google Play stores.