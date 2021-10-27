 Skip to main content
Loose leaf collection underway in the City of Kannapolis
Kannapolis has started its loose leaf collection, which will continue through March 4. 

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS. N.C. – Loose leaf collection is now underway in the City of Kannapolis and will continue until March 4. After March 4, we request that you bag any loose leaves you have and place them at the curb for yard waste collection.

During the Loose-Leaf Season, there will not be loose leaf collection on the following holidays observed by the City: Veteran's Day (Nov 11th), Thanksgiving (Nov 25th and 26th), Christmas (Dec 23rd, 24th, and 27th), New Year's Eve (Dec 31st), and Martin Luther King Day (Jan 17th).

Loose Leaf Collection Do’s & Don’ts:

  • Leaves must be placed at the curb or along the ditch line – not in ditches – in rows parallel with the street.
  • Place leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of collection.
  • Leaves mixed with limbs, other yard waste, gum balls, gravel, glass or other solid matter will not be collected.
  • Leaves in garbage containers will not be collected.
  • Leaves must be clear of water meters and fences and placed on the street side of retaining walls.
  • Leaves must be clear of sidewalks/street.

To find your loose-leaf collection schedule, visit kannapolisnc.gov/looseleaf, or download the free CARTology app in Apple and Google Play stores.

