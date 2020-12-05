Lottery winners across the Piedmont

Iredell man scores last $4 million Ruby Red 7s top prize
RALEIGH — Kenneth Stewart of Mooresville scored the last $4 million Ruby Red 7s top prize.
He purchased his winning $20 ticket from the Food Lion on River Highway in Mooresville.
Stewart claimed his prize last week at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
He had the choice of taking the $4 million as an annuity of $200,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million. He chose the lump sum and, after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $1,698,006.
Ruby Red 7s launched in January with four top prizes of $4 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Stewart won the last top prize so the lottery will begin steps to end the game.
Stop for gas and Gatorade brings $200,000 win
RALEIGH — The day before Thanksgiving, Willie Brooks of Dallas stopped for gas and a Gatorade and drove away with a $200,000 lottery prize.
Brooks, a recently retired truck driver, purchased his winning $5 ticket from the Kingsway on Union Road in Gastonia and scratched his tickets while pumping gas.
“I found out that I won and I just went ahead and confirmed it with the clerk,” recalled Brooks. He then called his daughter to share the good news.
Brooks claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.
“I’m just going to use it to enjoy my retirement,” said Brooks.
Power Shot launched in October with four top prizes of $200,000. One top prize remains to be won.
Gaston man says jackpot win ‘unbelievable’
RALEIGH — Fast Play delivered its 14th jackpot win recently to Barry Jenkins Jr. of Gastonia to the tune of $319,692.
“It’s just unbelievable that it’s this much,” said Jenkins. “I never even fathomed it could be this much even when I played.”
Jenkins purchased his winning $10 Jackpot 7s ticket at the Kingsway on Kendrick Road and waited until the next morning to check it.
“I was at work waiting on a customer and I happened to pull it out,” he recalled. “I looked down and it was a jackpot winner and I was sort of stunned. I had to look at it two or three times. So, I downloaded the North Carolina Lottery app and verified that it was a winner.”
Jenkins claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $226,185.
“It’ll help our family in so many ways,” said Jenkins of his prize money. “I look forward to spending it with them and spending it on our house. It’ll just benefit us greatly.”
Jenkins plans to use his prize money on home improvements and a new car for the family. “It’ll take a lot of anxiety off of having to spend big money here at the holidays,” he said.
Since Fast Play started in September, North Carolinians have won 14 jackpots.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.