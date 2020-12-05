Lottery winners across the Piedmont

Brooks claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

“I’m just going to use it to enjoy my retirement,” said Brooks.

Power Shot launched in October with four top prizes of $200,000. One top prize remains to be won.

Gaston man says jackpot win ‘unbelievable’

RALEIGH — Fast Play delivered its 14th jackpot win recently to Barry Jenkins Jr. of Gastonia to the tune of $319,692.

“It’s just unbelievable that it’s this much,” said Jenkins. “I never even fathomed it could be this much even when I played.”

Jenkins purchased his winning $10 Jackpot 7s ticket at the Kingsway on Kendrick Road and waited until the next morning to check it.

“I was at work waiting on a customer and I happened to pull it out,” he recalled. “I looked down and it was a jackpot winner and I was sort of stunned. I had to look at it two or three times. So, I downloaded the North Carolina Lottery app and verified that it was a winner.”

Jenkins claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $226,185.