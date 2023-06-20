KANNAPOLIS — Heavy rain and run-off is creating flooding issues, according to the city of Kannapolis

Be aware that streets are closed in various low-lying areas around the city such as Louise, Marie, Waldorf, Mable, 22nd, Pine, Tiffany, Cadillac, and Pump Station Road, a press release from Kannapolis said Tuesday afternoon.

Cabarrus and Rowan counties are under a Flood Watch from now until Thursday, June 22.

This means that flash flooding may occur at anytime due to the excessive rainfall that is occurring in Kannapolis and the region. Four to six inches of rain is possible between now and Thursday.

Officials said resident should watch or listen to weather forecasts. Areas near rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying locations may flood suddenly. Do not walk or drive through flooded areas.

Rocky River and Irish Buffalo Creek Greenways are now closed due to flooding. Safrit Park and the Village Park carousel, splashpad, and train are also closed due to flooding.

The flooding is also affecting areas in Concord. The James Dorton Park off Poplar Tent Road was closed Tuesday because of flooding.