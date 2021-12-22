 Skip to main content
Mac's Speed Shop coming to Concord Mills
Mac's Speed Shop coming to Concord Mills

Mac's Speed Shop

Mac's Speed Shop purchased the old Sticky Fingers location at Concord Mills and hopes to open by summer of 2022. This is a sign from the Wilmington location.

 Mac's Speed Shop

Mac's Speed Shop is set to open a new location at Concord Mills.

Charlotte-based Mac's Hospitality Group, the parent company of the restaurant, recently purchased the old Sticky Fingers location in the restaurant row of out parcels at Concord Mills Mall.

The building will be renovated and is expected to open by the summer of 2022.

An interview with Mac’s Hospitality Group’s President Shang Skipper will be featured in this week's Friday Five.

"People have been asking us to come to Concord for a long time and this was a great opportunity to do that," Skipper said.

