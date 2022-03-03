Man loses donated kidney in car crash five days after transplant

Following the crash, Nick was initially taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus where he received four units of blood due to internal bleeding.

Later, he was taken by helicopter back to the CMC transplant surgical team where the kidney he received five days earlier had to be removed.

During the accident, it had become detached and wasn’t salvageable. The team also repaired his bladder, which was damaged in the crash.

How someone can help

Having the chance at a healthier future ripped away after such a long process has been tough on the family.

“It is still fresh, especially when we are telling folks when they check up on us since surgery,” Donna said.

Finding a living donor so quickly was a blessing, Donna said.

While the process took months, waiting for a deceased donor could take five or more years, and that is time Nick may not have.

Also, Nick was on the transplant list, but was marked as inactive once he received a transplant. He will not be on the transplant list until he is marked as active again in the system.