Man loses donated kidney in car crash five days after transplant

After months of waiting, Nick Deal finally had a future with a functioning kidney following his transplant. Then a major car crash took him back to square one.
Donna Deal, Nick’s wife, donated the kidney that was lost in the crash. She said the whole process from getting an appointment to surgery eight months.
“In a matter of minutes, it was all taken away,” she said.
Nick’s battle with Chronic Kidney Disease
Nick has been struggling with Chronic Kidney Disease for two years. His wife, Donna said he was trying to manage the disease while also managing his high blood pressure.
But while he was hospitalized in May 2021 due to his blood pressure, Nick learned that his kidneys weren’t fairing well either.
He had entered End Stage Kidney Disease, meaning his kidneys’ function fell below 10% of their normal ability.
With End Stage Kidney disease, usually the treatments are dialysis or transplant.
Nick did prepare for dialysis by having a fistula inserted, but he also requested a referral to the transplant department.
He made that request in June 2021, but didn’t get an appointment until September 2021.
Later, Donna went in to be tested, and thankfully came up as a donor match.
“I have been an organ donor all of my life. It’s there on my license. And this is my husband. I wanted him to have this,” she said.
Nick’s transplant and the car accident
Nick and Donna went to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (CMC) Feb. 9, 2022 for the transplant.
The surgery went well. Donna stayed at CMC until Feb. 12. Most donors tend to stay about one to three nights post-surgery.
Donna said despite her nerves, the surgical part of the process wasn’t the hardest part. This was Donna’s first time ever being hospitalized and she wasn’t sure what to expect.
“It was not as bad as I had built it up in my head,” she said. “The testing part of the process was worse than the surgery. They do it laparoscopically, so I just have these tiny incisions.”
Nick needed to stay a bit longer and didn’t leave until Feb. 14. Donna was told not to drive for two weeks post surgery, so their niece picked Nick up from the hospital to drive him home.
Nick and his niece were more than half way home when they were in a major car crash on the interstate.
Following the crash, Nick was initially taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus where he received four units of blood due to internal bleeding.
Later, he was taken by helicopter back to the CMC transplant surgical team where the kidney he received five days earlier had to be removed.
During the accident, it had become detached and wasn’t salvageable. The team also repaired his bladder, which was damaged in the crash.
How someone can help
Having the chance at a healthier future ripped away after such a long process has been tough on the family.
“It is still fresh, especially when we are telling folks when they check up on us since surgery,” Donna said.
Finding a living donor so quickly was a blessing, Donna said.
While the process took months, waiting for a deceased donor could take five or more years, and that is time Nick may not have.
Also, Nick was on the transplant list, but was marked as inactive once he received a transplant. He will not be on the transplant list until he is marked as active again in the system.
As of 2016, there were 121,678 people waiting for organ transplants and more than 10 people die each day waiting for an organ, according to the National Kidney Foundation.
Each month, more than 3,000 new patients are added to the kidney waiting list.
That is why the family is reaching out to the community asking people to consider being a living donor.
“We wanted to get the word out so that — in time — we can find another living donor,” she said.
A kidney from a living donor can last 15-20 years, according to the National Kidney Foundation. Living kidney donations can also start to function immediately, where deceased donations can take a while, putting the patient on dialysis until it starts working.
Nick’s blood type is A-, meaning he can receive a kidney from someone with type A or O blood. Donors don’t pay for testing or surgery — only their preventive wellness. Donors may have some travel expenses but can apply for funding.
Donna shared examples of some standard selection criteria for living donors:
- Healthy adults at least 25 years or older
- Non-reactive HIV and Hepatitis and no infections
- Cancer free. If there is a history of cancer, each patient is evaluated on an individual basis.
- Normal renal function with two kidneys
Examples of Candidates not eligible for donation:
- History of diabetes
- HIV infection
- Uncontrolled hypertension
- Multiple kidney stones
- Active/untreated substance (drug/alcohol) abuse
- GFR (kidney function) < 80ml/min
- Multiple medical problems (i.e. heart disease, cancer, etc.)
Those interested in being tested as a donor can call Donna at 704-642-6582 or call Atrium Health's Living Donor Coordinator Tania Feemster at 704-355-8817.