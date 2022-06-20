Man sentenced in drug trafficking case after trying to evade trial, police say

CONCORD — A man pled guilty and was sentenced to multiple years in prison on several counts of drug trafficking in the City of Concord after trying to evade trial, police said.

Jeremy Jamar Franklin pled guilty June 15 in Cabarrus County Superior Court to numerous criminal offenses and was sentenced to 180–283 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections. That amounts to about 15–23.5 years.

Despite Franklin’s best attempt to avoid justice by leaving the courtroom just before his case was called to trial, Franklin was apprehended just 32 hours later in Charlotte and brought back to Cabarrus County to appear before the court. Franklin's trial had been set for 10 a.m. that day. While he did arrive at the courtroom, police said, he left prior to his case being called and heard. Franklin was out on bond at the time.

Between Dec. 18, 2019 and Aug. 3, 2021 – Franklin committed a plethora of criminal offenses to include: Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in Cocaine, Sale and Delivery of Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Heroin, Maintaining a Place to Keep Controlled Substances in addition to numerous misdemeanor drug charges and driving offenses.

The resolution of these cases affirms the Concord Police Department’s and the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office partnership to disrupt the flow of heroin and opioid-related drugs into our community and holding offenders accountable who are responsible for contributing to the crisis through dissemination to our streets.

The members of the Concord Police Department remain committed to our mission of reducing the levels of crime, fear, and disorder through evidenced-based policing strategies. We appreciate the strong support of our partners at the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office, who provided support and assistance with these cases.

The Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Officer gave a statement.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this case and partnership with the Concord Police Department. We look forward to the continued efforts of both offices.”