CAMP Foster, Okinawa, Japan — U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jean Franco Chiriboga, a correctional specialist liaison with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, grew up in Concord with a strong desire to join the military. As a child, he loved playing outdoor games with toy guns and imagining himself in battles. The Marine Corps held a special fascination for him, and he was determined to overcome its challenges.

Before joining the Marine Corps, Chiriboga struggled with self-confidence but had a passion for public safety. One significant event that deeply impacted him was when he witnessed a medical emergency during a concert in Orlando.

“Emily, my friend, was dancing beside me, fully engaged in the music. But then, out of nowhere, she collapsed,” said Chiriboga. “Panic surged through me and I froze, unsure of what to do. I frantically scanned the crowd for help, but fear and confusion paralyzed my mind. Time stood still as her body convulsed before my eyes. Something snapped inside me, and I went into tunnel vision. Looking around, I motioned for someone to call 911. Soon after, I pushed through the crowd, desperately calling for assistance. With trembling hands, I motioned for someone to run to the first aid tent and informed them of what had happened. I remember at that moment, minutes felt like hours until the medical staff arrived. Emily was then swiftly taken away for medical attention, and at that moment, I decided I did not want to feel helpless like that again.”

Motivated by this experience, Chiriboga pursued medical training through the Marine Corps. After enlisting, he became a combat life-saving Marine, proficient in basic life support. Currently, Chiriboga has acquired certificates and skills in fast rope techniques, jungle warfare, Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor, Marine Corps Water Survival Advanced, and Tactical Combat Casualty Care. While prioritizing his personal growth, he never forgot about the well-being of his fellow Marines.

“It is important to me that my Marines receive proper medical training because they never know when an emergency could happen,” said Chiriboga. “During our training exercises, I organize first aid classes to equip Marines with the life-saving skills needed to handle emergencies effectively. I believe that having a diverse skill set is essential to being able to help in critical situations.”

Throughout his journey, Chiriboga has remained committed to personal growth and self-improvement. He discovered that true strength derives from the ability to aid others during times of crisis. He understands that being a Marine involves more than defending the nation; it means being a pillar of support for those in need.

Gunnery Sgt. Ian Graichen, a military police officer with PMO, MCIPAC, expressed that Chiriboga’s commitment and contributions within the Marine Corps exemplify resilience and unwavering dedication. Graichen further emphasized Chiriboga’s emphasis on personal development and support for fellow Marines as a testament to the significance of confronting obstacles and pursuing excellence to achieve success.

“In the Marine Corps, Chiriboga embodies the motto ‘Semper Fidelis,’ which means ‘always faithful,’” said Graichen. “His story serves as a reminder that greatness is attained through commitment and the pursuit of excellence.”