MOUNT PLEASANT — Myra Baumgardner summed up the occasion best.

“Mount Pleasant: Get ready,” she told the large crowd gathered along North Washington Street. “Get ready to have fun and get a boost — a health and wellness boost!”

Baumgardner, the chair of the Active Living and Parks Council, joined nearly 100 people Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of that “boost,” otherwise known as the Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Mount Pleasant and Virginia Foil Park.

The event marked a significant step forward in the county’s commitment to providing residents with cutting-edge facilities that promote education, wellness and community engagement.

The groundbreaking was staged in a rolling, expansive field, which will become the construction site when work begins in September.

“We are proud to be such an important part of the Mount Pleasant community and to grow into this new facility,” said Cabarrus County Public Library System Director Melanie Holles. “And we are thrilled to be able to partner with Active Living and Parks to broaden our services to provide intergenerational programs.”

Mount Pleasant’s existing library branch has experienced a large increase in traffic and “the need for an expanded library and services was clear,” said Marcia Morris, president of the Mount Pleasant Friends of the Library. “We brought our ideas to county and city leaders, and most importantly, we shared them with the people of Mount Pleasant and Eastern Cabarrus County, who responded enthusiastically and generously.”

The combination facility will nourish minds and bodies for years to come.

In addition to the collection of books, digital resources and interactive learning spaces, the Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Mount Pleasant will also feature a large multipurpose room, an exercise room with fitness equipment and more. The facility will cover about 20,000 square feet of space.

Virginia Foil Park boasts three lighted ballfields, a concession stand, a playground, a walking trail with fitness stations and open space with room for future growth.

Londa Strong, the Active Living and Parks director, said she’s excited to be part of the collaborative effort.

“It will be an amazing place, and I can’t wait to see it complete,” she said.

The complex is slated to open in late fall 2024.