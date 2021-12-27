 Skip to main content
Martha Earnhardt, racing matriarch, dies at 91
top story

Martha Earnhardt, racing matriarch, dies at 91

Earnhardt, Martha

Racing matriarch Martha Earnhardt died Christmas Day. 

Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of the famed racing family and Kannapolis native died Christmas evening at the age of 91.

Martha Earnhardt and Kelley Earnhardt Miller

Kelley EarnHardt Miller posted a loving message on social media following the death of her grandmother. Pictured: Martha Earnhardt and granddaughter Kelley EarnHardt Miller 

In a joint statement, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller announced on Twitter Dec. 26 the passing of their grandmother. 

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Martha Earnhardt passed away Christmas evening. As we grieve her loss and begin to imagine life without our beloved 'Mamaw', we find solace in knowing she is at peace in eternal glory and in joyous reunion with her husband Ralph and sons Dale, Randy and Danny. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers, and thank you so much for loving our Mamaw as if she were your own. She was not just the matriarch to our family, but she was the matriarch to multiple generations of race fans," the statement read. 

Martha Earnhardt was married to Ralph Earnhardt from 1947 until his death in 1973. They had five children – daughters Kaye and Cathy and sons Dale, Randy and Danny. 

Danny Earnhardt Sr. died two weeks ago on Dec. 10.

Dale Earnhardt followed in the family legacy and become one of just three seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champions, and his son Dale Earnhardt Jr. also has a long racing career and is co-owner of JR Motorsports with sister Kelley.

While the family is a racing legacy, Martha never left the Kannapolis family home.

An active member in her community and church, she was named grand marshal for the 79th Annual Cannon Pharmacy Kannapolis Christmas Parade.

Earnhardts reminisce about Ralph

Cathy Earnhardt (left) and her mother, Martha, laugh at a joke during the Kannapolis History Associates monthly meeting at A.L. Brown High School in 2015.

She kept her husband's memory alive in 2015 by reminiscing and sharing memories with her family at a Kannapolis History Associates’ monthly meeting dedicated to Ralph.

When the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau revived interest in the Dale Trail in 2014, Martha helped participate in judging a social media selfie contest along the trail.

Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant released a statement over the weekend remembering Martha: 

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs. Martha Earnhardt. 

"In addition to being the matriarch of a legendary racing family she was a treasured member of our community. This was evidenced a few years ago when she was named the Kannapolis Christmas Parade Grand Marshal and thousands showed up to honor her. 

"If you dropped by her home you were always welcomed as if you were one of her family members that she loved so dearly. She would give you updates on all her children and their families and would want to ensure all was well with you. 

"On behalf of the City of Kannapolis, we offer our deepest condolences to her family. She will be greatly missed."

