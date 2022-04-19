 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mask no longer required at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, on Rider Transit

The guidance from Transportation Security Administration comes after a federal court ruling on Monday.

In accordance with recent guidance from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), face masks will no longer be required at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, the Rider Transit Center or while riding the bus. Customers and employees can continue to choose to wear a mask at their own discretion.

The guidance from TSA comes after a federal court ruling Monday that effectively nullified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Jan. 29, 2021, order requiring masks on public transportation. Following the court ruling, officials at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport and Rider Transit were notified that, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its mask-related security directives.

Concord-Padgett Regional Airport and Rider Transit appreciate the public’s cooperation and continued support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and remain dedicated to providing the highest quality service and commitment to safety.

